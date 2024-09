With return-to-the-office planning in high gear, many workplace strategists are grappling with needing to make decisions today that not only will see employees seamlessly transition from a year of working from home to being completely or partially back onsite throughout the workweek, but also define the experience they'll carry forward throughout their employment. These are tough enough decisions without the fear of rampant employee discontent, and all that might follow from that, hanging overhead.

For those who are struggling with rethinking their workplaces, Harvard Business School put together a collection of ideas from faculty about how business leaders can "create a new work world that will keep employees both happy and productive post-COVID" because all can agree: "... the workplace as we used to know it, quite frankly, is dead." Employees now consider remote work to be table stakes and are challenging much other conventional thinking as well, as HBS stated in the article. I culled out a few bits of advice that caught my attention but encourage everybody to dig in and find guidance that resonates for your organization.

Optimize the Office for Face Time — Make this a priority, putting structure in place to assure it happens, Julia Austin, founder of Good For Her, a community for women founders, and an executive fellow at HBS's Rock Center for Entrepreneurship, shared. As an example, Austin suggested making a team schedule "so the days in the office are most meaningful and focused on connections, both scheduled and serendipitous." Regarding that serendipity, this requires blocking out time for those on-the-fly connections that foster team culture, she said. And this, she added, is something to make sure happens not only in the office, but also online. Host door's open Zoom pop-ins, for example, Austin recommended.

I've but scratched the surface of the advice coming out of HBS faculty on how best to approach the workplace of the future. Take a look and share your favorite takeaways below.