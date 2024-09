In a mid-March 2020 post , just as the initial work-from-home (WFH) orders began going into effect, I pondered how in-office work and workplaces would change in the "wake of all this virtual work." At the time, I didn't imagine that the question would still be relevant.

But, alas, the pandemic rages on, and WFH remains the order of the day. The only thing that has changed between then and now is the level of thinking gone into the question. As we've seen in post after post here on WorkSpace Connect and elsewhere, workplace strategists have explored this question every which way. Generally, their goal for 2021 — once we can finally say the pandemic is behind us — is to facilitate a workweek and build an environment that allows employees to capitalize on a hybrid of in-office and at-home working.

Melissa Marsh, founder and executive director of PLASTARC , a social research, workplace innovation, and real estate strategy firm who I speak with regularly for WorkSpace Connect, nailed it when she shared this silver lining of WFH in an interview for that mid-March post: "If people practice their teleworking skills ... they'll actually be better workers in any environment — and when they get back to the physical office."

That's a good thought for workplace strategists to keep in mind as they grapple with recrafting the connected, collaborative workspaces that defined the pre-pandemic environment. So too, based on the WorkSpace Connect posts that generated the top views in 2020, are topics such as behavioral change, mental health, standalone office design, and the role of various desktop technologies. Here's a quick recap of the top 10 posts of 2020.

