Today's Workplace by the Numbers

As much scrambling as seemed to have taken place when work-from-home (WFH) orders began going into effect back in March, only a smattering of enterprise IT professionals who participated in a career and workplace survey recently fielded by our sister event organization, Enterprise Connect
, indicated their organizations weren't at all prepared, from a communications and collaboration perspective, to support remote work at scale. I'll take that as a sign that creating the connected, collaborative workplace has long been top of mind for the enterprise IT community we serve at Enterprise Connect and the companion community site, No Jitter
.
Of the 168 enterprise IT professionals who participated in Enterprise Connect Research's "State of Enterprise Communications/Collaboration Careers & the Changing Workplace 2020" survey, more respondents indicated they were at least moderately prepared than those who said they were only slightly prepared or worse. By the percentages:
- 17% — extremely prepared
- 39% — very prepared
- 30% — moderately prepared
- 11% — slightly prepared
- 2% — not at all prepared
How much WFH had been allowed prior to the pandemic, however, varied. On one end of the spectrum, 8% of respondents said their organizations had no prior support for WFH, while slightly more than a quarter of organizations had already allowed WFH for the entire workweek, depending on role and responsibilities. Workers at another 20% of organizations, again dependent on role and responsibilities, had the option of working remotely at least two days per week prior to the pandemic. More typical, as indicated by 46% of respondents, was to support WFH on a limited basis.
Today, of course, the numbers look much different — with the bulk (74%) shifting to an allowance for WFH five days a week, and another 15% now saying their organizations allow remote work at least two days weekly. But support for remote work all the time isn't universal. A few respondents (2%) indicated their organizations still don't support WFH, while 9% indicated that the option is only available on a limited basis.
Regarding a return to the office, whenever that might be, respondents are considering a wide variety of technologies for and approaches to supporting collaboration spaces and meeting rooms. The top five among them are:
- 71% — Meeting rooms with restricted capacity
- 61% — Open offices with restricted seating
- 54% — Increased use of desktop videoconferencing
- 42% — Increased use of headsets
- 40% — Huddle spaces limited to single-person occupancy
Most have some time to get these plans squared away. Of those who are supporting remote work, all but 21% of respondents — those who said they expected only to support remote workers through 2020 — see this being a longer-term situation: through mid-2021 for another 21%, through 2021 for 11%, and indefinitely for 30%.