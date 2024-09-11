Daybase Cuts Ribbon on First Location, Crunchr Raises Funding

Welcome to the latest edition of the WorkSpace Connect News Wrap, our periodic recap of the news related to the modern workplace, the people that make it happen, and the products and services that enable it. In this edition, we look at a new on-demand workplace service from former WeWork executives and the latest funding round for an HR analytics company.

Daybase Opens Hoboken Location

This week, hybrid work start-up Daybase announced it opened its first location in Hoboken, N.J. The 5,000 square foot location will provide a variety of workspaces designed for individual and group work activities. Employers and employees can reserve spaces on an hourly/on-demand basis through the Daybase mobile app.

Launched by former WeWork executives, Daybase is looking to create a network of on-demand work spots in communities across the country, with the purpose of being a third workplace between home and the office. Later this year, Daybase will also open a location in Harrison, N.Y., and in Westchester County and Westfield, N.J.

"We created Daybase for the times when your office is too far, but home is too close," Joel Steinhaus, CEO of Daybase said. "Employees are rejecting a return to the five-day commute. However, they need a place that offers the functionality of the office, with the convenience of being down the street and available when they need it."

For organizations looking to test the waters of bringing employees back into an office (any office), coworking services provide one alternative. Travis Howell, assistant professor of strategy at the University of California, Irvine's Paul Merage School of Business, shared his research on coworking spaces in this MIT Sloan Management Review article , arguing that entrepreneurs, freelancers, and large companies will use coworking services more post-pandemic. Howell pointed out that coworking spaces can be a tool to recruit talent and could possibly cut down on traditional real estate expenses. Employees looking for a place to work devoid of at-home distractions or simply wanting some comradery during the workday might also opt for a coworking environment, Howell added.

Crunchr Tees Up Platform Improvement With Funding

HR analytics provider Crunchr announced its latest round of funding, led by venture capital firm Oxx. With the funding, Crunchr plans to invest in product development and global expansion, specifically, adding predictive analytic capabilities to the Crunchr platform and opening a U.S. office location.

Crunchr provides an enterprise platform for self-service people analytics (like analytics on employee attrition and if employees are being paid equally for the same position), HR dashboards, and workforce planning. The platform works with existing HR systems to collect workforce data and use it to create charts and graphs, allowing HR leaders to use the data and insight to improve decision-making and workforce strategies.

"Most organizations have HR systems, but they struggle to translate all their data into insights," Dirk Jonker, founder and CEO of Crunchr said. "Without clear insights, accurate decision making is at risk, and achieving your business objectives can be difficult."