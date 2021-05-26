Zoom Boosts Meeting, Phone Options

Zoom this week announced a host of updates that bring new features and privacy options to Zoom Meetings and new integrations to Zoom Phone.

As detailed in this Zoom post, Zoom Meeting enhancements are:

Recording highlights — This AI-based meeting feature will automatically highlight the important parts of a recorded Zoom meeting, Zoom said. Meeting hosts can adjust highlights and create new meeting clips, Zoom said.

— This AI-based meeting feature will automatically highlight the important parts of a recorded Zoom meeting, Zoom said. Meeting hosts can adjust highlights and create new meeting clips, Zoom said. Virtual background management — Account owners and admins can now remove default Zoom virtual backgrounds for video meetings and turn on an account- or group-level setting requiring use of a corporate-approved virtual background.

For privacy, Zoom rolled out several features that it had previewed last month. With the latest Zoom version, users will receive a notification when a registration form with personal information is shared with a meeting or event host, Zoom said. Zoom will also notify users via a pop-up box if a meeting they are attending is being recorded and livestreamed. Additionally, a forthcoming Active Apps Notifier feature will let meeting participants know when a meeting host or participant is using a third-party app that can access real-time content or personal information, Zoom shared in this blog post

Zoom also revealed several new features for Apple iPad users. For Zoom users on 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro devices, an auto-framing feature called Center Stage will now keep them in the center of a video stream as they move, Zoom said. Center Stage, introduced last month at an Apple event, leverages the device’s built-in camera and Zoom’s machine learning to perform the image recognition, and since this is all done on the device, no image data is sent to the cloud, Zoom said.

In addition, Gallery View across all iPad models now supports more video streams, Zoom said. Zoom users on the 12.9-in iPad Pro can now see up to 48 videos in Gallery View, while users on previous iPad models can now see up to 25 video tiles, Zoom said.

For Zoom Phone, Zoom revealed several new integrations, including:

Microsoft Dynamics — allows users to initiate and receive Zoom Phone calls, manage contacts, and log calls and SMS directly from Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM.

— allows users to initiate and receive Zoom Phone calls, manage contacts, and log calls and SMS directly from Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM. Google Workspace — lets users call contacts, external numbers, and event attendees from Gmail and Google Calendar.

— lets users call contacts, external numbers, and event attendees from Gmail and Google Calendar. Dubber — provides recording functionality, transcriptions, sentiment analysis, and voice AI to Zoom customers.

— provides recording functionality, transcriptions, sentiment analysis, and voice AI to Zoom customers. InformaCast Fusion by Singlewire — allows users to receive InformaCast emergency alerts and alerts when 911 is called Zoom Phone.

Lastly, Zoom added Premier Developer Support plans, designed to provide developer-specific support to customers. Currently, Premier Developer Support plans are for paid Pro, Business, Education, Enterprise, Healthcare, ISV, or Video SDK accounts, and customers can choose between three levels of support, Zoom said. To coincide with these plans, Zoom launched a new developer site that features Help Center articles and other resources, Zoom said.