Raising the Bar in Huddle Rooms

At the Poly analyst event in San Jose in October, Poly announced its Studio X Series video conferencing bars designed for Zoom. The next day, at Zoomtopia, Neat chairman OJ Winge dramatically announced its video bar solution for Zoom on stage with Zoom founder and CEO Eric Yuan. These product announcements have prompted me to take a close look at the overall video bar market and what’s currently available.

Neat’s announcement of a Zoom-specific video bar caused me to reflect on whether Neat could succeed financially offering a hardware solution only to Zoom’s customers. The implication is that a huddle room equipped with a Neat video bar would only interop with Zoom, but what if you needed to hold video conferences with Cisco Webex, Microsoft Teams, Google, or BlueJeans users? The Neat video bar would be great for Zoom-centric organizations, but for enterprises needing heterogeneous huddle room video capabilities, in which they might use any video service, such a device would be quite limiting.

So, I decided to compare the “video bars” available for sale in the market. I found 15 huddle room video bars, plus a 16th available from Highfive’s video (including hardware) as a service model. While I can’t adequately contrast video quality, sound characteristics, and usability in this article, I will provide a list of these devices, along with some specs, which will hopefully serve as a starting point for enterprises looking to equip their huddle rooms with video bars.

Is Interop Important Anymore?

The first thing I would ask myself when equipping a video-enabled huddle room is what other systems those using the room may need to connect to? With Microsoft’s announcement at Ignite in early November that Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Cisco Webex are working toward video interoperability via WebRTC , this question loses some of its urgency. Pexip and BlueJeans already support WebRTC, so if this interop between the major video service providers really works as advertised, it will be a great boon for the entire industry.

However, interop will still be important. For example, what do you do if you just want to connect to a legacy SIP or H.323 video device – do you use one of the services and their corresponding gateways (which may cost more in the case of Microsoft and Zoom), or can you connect directly to a legacy endpoint outside of the service?

Here’s what I’ve found for the 15 video bars in terms of interoperability. As you look at the table below, I have listed the services and/or protocols for which they are spec’d today. If the interop column shows Zoom, Microsoft Teams, or Webex, you can remember the future WebRTC interop with other systems that should be coming next year. Also, when the interoperability column says, “App Dependent,” this means that the device depends upon an application running on an external processor in some other system (PC, Mac, Tablet) for the interoperability.