Logitech & Poly Boost Video Meeting Experience, Pexip Achieves FedRAMP Status

Welcome to the latest edition of the No Jitter Roll. In this edition: Logitech updates RightSight software to improve the hybrid work experience, Poly introduces Room Insights within Poly Lens as a public beta, plus Pexip achieves in-process designation.

Logitech Optimizes Interactions for Video Meeting Attendees

“RightSight 2 is the equalizer for remote participants so they can collaborate with their conference room counterparts on equal footing regardless of their location,” Scott Wharton, general manager, vice president, Logitech Video Collaboration, said.

RightSight 2 Speaker View works with Microsoft Teams Rooms on Android and Windows in picture-in-picture mode and integrates with Zoom Rooms multi-stream technology. It’s available for free as a public beta on CollabOS 1.5.

Poly Increases Meeting Room Visibility

Poly introduced Room Insights, a new feature available for beta testing within Poly Lens, the company’s management and insights service and platform. Room Insights can track late meeting start times, meetings that run over their scheduled time, and how employees are using (or not using) meeting rooms and collaboration tools, Poly said in its blog . The beta is available for Poly customers with a Lens account.

Pexip Achieves FedRAMP In-Process Designation