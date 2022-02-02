No Jitter is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Video Collaboration & A/V

Logitech & Poly Boost Video Meeting Experience, Pexip Achieves FedRAMP Status

In the latest edition of the No Jitter Roll, we cover news from Logitech, Poly, and Pexip.
Dana Casielles
February 02, 2022

Image: Panther Media GmbH - Alamy Stock Photo
Welcome to the latest edition of the No Jitter Roll. In this edition: Logitech updates RightSight software to improve the hybrid work experience, Poly introduces Room Insights within Poly Lens as a public beta, plus Pexip achieves in-process designation.
 
Logitech Optimizes Interactions for Video Meeting Attendees
Logitech updated its RightSight AI-powered software with Speaker View for its Rally Bar and Rally Bar Mini PC-based video bars. The update detects people's placement in the room, and the location of their voices, via audio and video data then uses the two-camera system built into the Rally Bar or Rally Bar Mini to render a picture-in-picture view of the active speaker and the entire group. This feature allows remote attendees and in-room attendees at the far end of the room to follow the meeting’s active speaker while also keeping an eye on other participants’ involvement, such as writing on a whiteboard.
 
“RightSight 2 is the equalizer for remote participants so they can collaborate with their conference room counterparts on equal footing regardless of their location,” Scott Wharton, general manager, vice president, Logitech Video Collaboration, said.
RightSight 2 Speaker View works with Microsoft Teams Rooms on Android and Windows in picture-in-picture mode and integrates with Zoom Rooms multi-stream technology. It’s available for free as a public beta on CollabOS 1.5.
 
Poly Increases Meeting Room Visibility
Poly introduced Room Insights, a new feature available for beta testing within Poly Lens, the company’s management and insights service and platform. Room Insights can track late meeting start times, meetings that run over their scheduled time, and how employees are using (or not using) meeting rooms and collaboration tools, Poly said in its blog. The beta is available for Poly customers with a Lens account.
 
Pexip Achieves FedRAMP In-Process Designation
Pexip, known for its videoconferencing interoperability solutions, announced that its Pexip Government Cloud (PGC) videoconferencing platform for government officials and judiciaries received the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program's (FedRAMP) "In Process" designation at the Moderate Impact Level. Once authorized, the PGC platform will help agencies securely collaborate on Microsoft Teams in their hybrid workplace.

