Logitech & Huddly Reveal Hybrid Work Products; Box Shares Platform Updates

Welcome to the No Jitter Roll, the regular round-up of news about the communications and collaboration industry. Today, we share details on the latest room cameras from Logitech and Huddly, explore Box updates coming out of this year’s BoxWorks event, and wrap up with two contact center-related announcements from Qualtrics and Invoca.

Logitech Sets ‘Sight’ on New Device

Device maker Logitech introduced its latest tabletop camera, Logitech Sight, designed with hybrid work in mind. The device features a dual 4K camera with seven beamforming microphones and AI-based capabilities like active speaker detection. After the launch of the device, Logitech will roll out RightSight with Smart Switching, a feature that will automatically switch between the Sight device and Logitech front-of-room cameras (including the Logitech Rally Bar and Rally Bar Mini) to capture the best view of the meeting.

The device integrates with Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Google Meet, and users can leverage the device in conjunction with Zoom Smart Gallery and Microsoft Teams dynamic view. IT admins can also manage the device with Logitech’s cloud-based monitoring and management platform, Logitech Sync. The device will release in mid-2023 globally and cost $1,999.



The Logitech Sight device can provide alternative perspectives of the meeting, working with Logitech front-of-the-room cameras like the Rally Bar or Rally Bar Mini.

Huddly Takes a Multi-Camera Approach

Team collaboration and camera provider Huddly revealed its Multi-Camera Experience, a room-based system designed for hybrid work. Leveraging its AI capabilities, the Huddly Multi-Camera Experience can switch between cameras to capture the in-room meeting experience for remote meeting participants. Additionally, the video system will respond to non-verbal reactions and responses from in-room meeting participants and cut to people listening in the meeting, with the goal of making all attendees part of the meeting.

Box Updates Notes, To Add Content Insights

Cloud content management provider Box shared several updates and announced new capabilities to its Box Content Cloud service at its BoxWork 2022 event this week.

First, the company announced that the web and mobile versions Box Notes, the collaboration feature revealed at last year’s BoxWork , is now in general availability.There are also updates to Box Notes, including a table of contents and divider lines, call-out boxes, code blocks, in-line cursors, and more granular permissions and access stats. Box Notes is included in all Box plans for no additional cost.

Additionally, virtual whiteboarding tool Box Canvas is heading to beta and Box's Content Insights will be available this month. With Content Insights, users can gain insights into how a specific piece of content is being used, by whom, and when it's being used.

Qualtrics Reveals Call Summary, Agent Assist Capabilities

Customer experience management company Qualtrics revealed two real-time contact center capabilities, available in private beta. First, Automated Call Summaries are call recaps that include information on the call like why the customer called, how the call went, if the request was resolved, and how much effort it took to resolve the issue. The capability integrates with an enterprise's CRM system, so the customer interaction can be recorded and referenced if need be.

Second, the company shared Real-Time Agent Assist, a feature that uses AI to analyze the conversation and provide recommendations to the contact center agent. The Real-Time Agent Assist can provide relevant knowledge base articles, related answers, and suggestions to the specific request with the goal of reducing the time for agents to resolve the issue.

Invoca Shares Updates to Conversational AI Service

Conversational AI provider Invoca shared contact center capabilities for its service and an updated Salesforce integration. The new capabilities include:

Automated QA scorecards : This automated feature will score calls based on how agents handle a call. This information then can be used to identify best practices and improve the agent coaching and training experience.

: This automated feature will score calls based on how agents handle a call. This information then can be used to identify best practices and improve the agent coaching and training experience. Insight packages : These 11 industry-based insight packages can be used to provide insight into conversations within a specific industry vertical, among them the automotive, healthcare, home services, insurance, and senior care industries. Examples of specific insights can include "new policy inquiry" for insurance providers and "appointment discussed" for automotive service companies.

: These 11 industry-based insight packages can be used to provide insight into conversations within a specific industry vertical, among them the automotive, healthcare, home services, insurance, and senior care industries. Examples of specific insights can include "new policy inquiry" for insurance providers and "appointment discussed" for automotive service companies. Conversational IVR technology update : With an update to its conversational IVR capabilities, callers can now use both voice and keypress responses to IVR questions to navigate through the call flow.

: With an update to its conversational IVR capabilities, callers can now use both voice and keypress responses to IVR questions to navigate through the call flow. Ring Group Call Routing: With Ring Group Call Routing, enterprises can automatically route callers to a list of phone numbers sequentially or simultaneously until an agent answers.

Lastly, with an updated Salesforce CRM integration, enterprises can automatically match "closed-won" revenue captured in Salesforce with the digital campaign, ad placement, or paid search keywords that drove that customer interaction.

