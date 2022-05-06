Jabra and Microsoft Team Up on Hybrid Meeting Feature, AT&T Adds Security Tools

Welcome to the Friday, May 6, 2022, edition of the No Jitter Roll, our regular feature rounding up the latest news in communications and collaboration technology. In today's No Jitter Roll: Jabra Boosts Meeting Equity Features with New AI-Powered Features it developed with Microsoft; AT&T offers a new suite of network security services for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs); Loom adds new video collaboration tools.

Jabra Releases Hybrid Meeting Feature With Help of Microsoft

Dynamic Composition, developed in partnership with Microsoft, provides in-video close-up view of participants in physical meeting rooms. Dynamic Composition creates an equitable view of the four most-recent active speakers, and for those joining via physical meeting rooms, they also get equitable on-screen real estate instead of being a face in the crowd.

"Hybrid meetings have evolved rapidly in the last two years to keep businesses of all sizes connected and collaborative," said Arash Ghanaie-Sichanie, senior director of product management for Teams AI devices, at Microsoft. "The next phase, as companies embrace an increasingly hybrid working world, is to improve the meeting experience by enhancing collaboration and inclusion for in room as well as remote attendees."

The Dynamic Composition view update will be available beginning June for PanaCast 50 users in a Microsoft Teams Rooms environment.

AT&T Introduces Network Security Service for Small and Medium Businesses

The telecommunications company introduced AT&T SASE with Cisco Meraki. The managed service suite, aimed at small and medium-sized businesses, provides cloud-based security and SD-WAN tools to customers. The urgency for customers, AT&T said in a release , comes from the cybercrime vulnerability that can take down small and medium-sized businesses; a recent AT&T study found that 60% of SMBs cease operations within six months following a cyberattack.

It includes the following AT&T services: AT&T Business Wi-Fi with Cisco Meraki for a cloud-managed networking solution; AT&T Secure Remote Access with Cisco for zero-trust network access; and AT&T Secure Web Gateway with Cisco for secure internet and cloud app access.

Loom Adds Video Stitching Capabilities

The video communication platform added a feature that allows users to record at different times, on different devices, or with different people, then consolidate the recordings into one video. Loom says the new video stitching capability can add the following enhancements to video collaboration:

Personalizing videos with custom intros or branded stingers.

Update content or adding to a video over time as a project progresses

Fixing mistakes or removing segments of your video instead of needing to re-record.

"Editing a message should never get in the way of actually sharing it. Video stitching is the latest example of a tool that’s sophisticated in function but delightfully simple in form,” said Vinay Hiremath, co-founder and CTO of Loom.