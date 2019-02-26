Business Etiquette: How to Start a Video Chat in 2019

You need a quick, face-to-face chat with a remote team member. What's is the best way to make this happen? Do you just press a “start call” button and pop up on their screen? Do you send an email first? A phone call? A text? What is the social etiquette for handling this in today’s digital world? How do we “knock on the door” politely before walking into someone’s virtual meeting room?

While video meetings in the workplace are still a relatively new thing for many workers, we do seem to have settled on a most commonly accepted way to initiate a video call. We tend to use our team chat applications. It’s less obtrusive than a phone call, and more likely to get a quick response than an e-mail.

Team chat applications have become the home base for today’s working teams. The incredible rise of services like Slack are testament to the power of team chat, which is revolutionizing the way we communicate, and is an essential component of a modern project management workflow. It doesn’t, however, replace video. Face-to-face meetings, either in-person or via video, are better for difficult conversations and complex topics. When you need a face-to-face meeting with a remote team member, text chat just doesn’t cut it.

Highfive recognizes today’s new team dynamic, where team chat is the hub of project communications. While it’s already simple enough to cut and paste a Highfive meeting link into any team chat, this integration provides an even simpler and more intuitive workflow. With this in mind, Highfive seamlessly integrates with Slack, a leader and pioneer in the enterprise team chat space.

The integration provides new features in both the Highfive and Slack app, allowing them both to work better with each other. Regardless of which side you’re on when initiating a meeting, users can simply click the phone icon within the Slack app to create, invite, and launch a Highfive meeting . This doesn’t just save effort of alt tabbing to Slack and pasting a link, it’s a more natural and intuitive way to invite your Slack team to your video meeting. The result is that it becomes a lot easier and more natural to make the jump from chat to video when it’s appropriate.

Getting on video quickly to resolve those quick ad-hoc issues that can block a project can make the difference that gets your project completed on time. If your team is ready for the productivity power of video, be sure to make it easy for them to use their team chat to get there.