No Jitter Roll: Integration, Acquisition Kicks Off 2020

In this week’s No Jitter Roll, we share the latest on a contact center and customer service integration, a voice service, open source SD-WAN, an AI meeting assistant, and the first industry acquisition of 2020.

Nice inContact, Zendesk Partner on Integration

Cloud contact center provider NICE inContact and customer service software provider Zendesk this week revealed CXone Agent for Zendesk. With the integrated app, enterprises can utilize NICE inContact’s contact center capabilities and Zendesk’s customer service and engagement software from a single interface, Nice inContact said. The application is currently available through the Zendesk marketplace for no additional fee, according to Nice inContact.

CenturyLink Expands Voice Service Line

This week, voice and real-time communication service provider CenturyLink expanded its portfolio of voice services with the introduction of CenturyLink Engage.

The CenturyLink Engage includes a softphone app for PC, tablet, or smartphones, and the service can be augmented with customer relationship management (CRM) integrations and other add-on tools, according to CenturyLink. Additionally, Engage features advanced call routing, audio, video, instant messaging, file sharing collaboration, and access to call center capabilities, along with an option to bring your own Internet and (compatible) phones.

Engage can be bundled with other CenturyLink products and its currently available in the U.S. with plans to bring it to international markets, CenturyLink said.

FlexiWAN Goes Generally Available

SD-WAN provider flexiWAN this week went generally available with its open-source SD-WAN solution, following release of its technology source code late last year . Features of the service include multi-tenant management, zero-touch provisioning, credit card-based billing, tunnel quality metrics, error detection and notifications, and IPSec over VxLAN tunnels, among others, according to flexiWAN.. Additionally, flexiWAN is available either as a software-only offering or as an application on dedicated hardware through its partners, including Advantech, Lanner, and Silicom.

Avoma Introduces AI Meeting Assistant

AI startup Avoma this week launched its AI-based meeting assistant for customer-facing teams. Avoma’s meeting assistant will listen to and transcribe customer conversations, as well as create action items and provide agents with notes on key topics and coaching insight like what to do when a customer mentions a competitor, according to Avoma. Additionally, users can search for keywords, listen to a recorded conversation, and share clips through a dashboard.

Avoma offers the meeting assistant as an annual or monthly tiered service in either plus, premium, or enterprise levels ($40, $70, or custom amount per user, per month basis, respectively, for annual subscribers), according to Avoma.

Enghouse Acquires Dialogic

Last week, enterprise software provider Enghouse Systems acquired cloud solution provider Dialogic for approximately $52 million. With the acquisition, Enghouse will expand its product portfolio to include Dialogic’s line of media processing software, session border controllers, and software-based network solutions, Enghouse said.