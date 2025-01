Cliches become cliches because they're rooted in observations that are applicable to specific situations, and "this past year was a transformative one" is a tech cliche that neatly applies to the enterprise communication and collaboration space. To better understand the changes we weathered -- and how these changes may shape 2025 -- we talked to several industry experts for their insight.

The TL;DR: 2024 was the year generative AI was expected to get a job and do that job well. Analyst Mila D'Antonio covered the rise of customized LLMs to serve specific industry needs, while Derek Top outlined the impact of AI-owned workflows. Beth Schultz examined the impact gen AI has begun to have on the everyday employee experience while Brent Kelley provided us all with a reality check on the relationship between a platform's most useful features and its revenue potential.

To get greater, more detailed insight, please enjoy the pieces below:

Ask an Analyst: 2024 Trends in Collaboration Tech -- A look back at some of the key trends in POTS, Gen AI security and workplace collaboration, as well as some insights on potential trends in 2025.