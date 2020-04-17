No Jitter Roll: New SD-WAN & CCaaS Offers

We start this week with a pair of SD-WAN announcements followed with news on the latest CCaaS offering, enhancements to a cloud management tool, a desktop app for business phones, a wireless router, a Cisco reseller partnership, and an integrated software solution for meetings.

Nokia Partners on SD-WAN, Masergy Gets Analytical

This week, we saw two SD-WAN announcements — one from Nokia and another from Masergy.

First, Nokia announced a partnership with SD-WAN provider Asavie to extend the reach of its Nuage Networks SD-WAN 2.0 solution to enterprise mobile and IoT devices. With Asavie SD Edge integration into Nuage, IT managers will have access to end-to-end network visibility and control via a single pane, allowing for centralized policy management across public and private cloud environments, physical branches, mobile and IoT devices, and SaaS offerings, according to Nokia.

Second, managed service provider Masergy has added Identity-Based WAN Analytics to its SD-WAN management portal. The SD-WAN embedded analytics will allow IT managers to validate users, manage information access, and oversee security policy and traffic management from a single pane, according to Masergy.

LogMeIn Adds CCaaS to GoToConnect Platform

With Support Center, agents can log in and out of assigned queues simultaneously with a single button, see real-time queue call information, and handle calls from GoToConnect directly. Managers can make agent assignments and changes, access real-time dashboards, and monitor agents’ calls within the same dashboard.

Pricing starts at $29.95 a month per agent, plus the cost of GoToConnect. For COVID-19 support, the company is offering Support Center to existing GoToConnect customers free of charge until June 30.

EnGenius Improves Cloud Management Tool

Wireless communications provider EnGenius Technologies has announced three enhancements to its AI-based cloud management platform, EnGenius Cloud. They are:

Client timeline visualization — The client timeline interface tracks client connection histories and can detect connection patterns, radio information, and wireless problems.

— The client timeline interface tracks client connection histories and can detect connection patterns, radio information, and wireless problems. Customizable splash pages — IT admins can customize the portal that visitors see before logging into a network through pre-made templates and a WYSIWYG editor for inserting custom HTML.

— IT admins can customize the portal that visitors see before logging into a network through pre-made templates and a WYSIWYG editor for inserting custom HTML. Enhanced network security options for blocking suspicious clients — With the client blocklist feature, IT admins can deny client devices with suspicious activities. This enhancement allows admins to select a device from a list or by manually entering a MAC address, according to EnGenius.

Ooma Launches New Desktop Application

Communications platform provider Ooma expanded its work-from-anywhere capabilities by introducing a desktop application that turns Windows PCs and MacBooks into full-featured business phones. Ooma Office Pro provides a virtual endpoint as an alternative or addition to a traditional desk phone, and works anywhere the computer has an Internet connection.

Advanced features include:

• Search and click-to-dial from company directory

• Call controls, such as forwarding, recording, and call flip

• Click-to-dial conference calling

Ability to listen to voicemail messages; reviewing call recordings; send and receive virtual faxes, and manage personal settings

The app, available now, costs $24.95 a month per user, with no service contracts.

CradlePoint Releases Latest Router

Wireless network solution provider Cradlepoint unveiled its Cradlepoint E300 Series Enterprise Router.

Provisioned and managed via the Cradlepoint NetCloud Service, the E300 Series router supports Gigabit-Class LTE, dual LTE modems with wireless SD-WAN functionality, and unified edge security with VPN, firewall, intrusion prevent/detection sytem, and Internet content filtering, Cradlepoint said. Additionally, the device can act as a controller for Cradlepoint’s 5G Wideband Adapter.

The router is available as part of the Cradlepoint NetCloud Service for Enterprise Branch with pricing starting at $899 for a one-year subscription, according to Cradlepoint.

Veracity & Telarus Bring Cisco Webex Suite Aboard

Telecommunications providerVeracity Networks this week announced its partnership with privately-held technology services distributor, Telarus, to sell Cisco's Webex suite of products and services that include meetings, calling, teams, contact center, video, and devices. This new alliance marks the first time Cisco's Webex suite can be sold through the agent channel, providing a complete solution to customers, Veracity said.

LiveTiles, Linius Partner for Meeting Software

The combined solution will leverage voice, facial recognition, and video to capture meeting data and information, and deliver personalized videos to employees, Linius said. Additionally, users will be able to search previously recorded meetings, access video summaries on a topic, and create personalized videos, according to Linius.

Dana Casielles, No Jitter associate editor, contributed to this article.