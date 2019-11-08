No Jitter Roll: Five for Friday

For this week’s No Jitter Roll, we continue our Microsoft Ignite coverage with a slew of product and software announcements from the event. Then, we catch up on the latest happening in hardware subscription services, co-managed SD-WAN services, a mobile UC partnership, and a partnership to accelerate digital transformation.

Teams-Related Product Launches Showcased at Ignite

With many Ignite attendees onsite to hear the latest on Microsoft Teams, plenty of exhibitors took the opportunity to showcase their latest Teams-ready devices. Here’s a look at some of the announcements made during and after the show:

DTEN Goes ‘As a Service’ With Its Hardware

Shifting away from Ignite, videoconferencing hardware provider DTEN announced a subscription service, DTEN Orbit Service, for its all-in-one videoconferencing appliances introduced last month at Zoom Video Communications’ Zoomtopia conference.

DTEN Orbit Service provides an all-in-one videoconferencing appliance preconfigured to run Zoom Room software, along with asset management, 24/7 help, and remote maintenance. DTEN is offering the Orbit Service is two subscription packages for its Zoom Room appliances:

DTEN ON –available with either a 55-inch and 75-in. single- or dual-screen video display with three cameras and an eight-microphone array

–available with either a 55-inch and 75-in. single- or dual-screen video display with three cameras and an eight-microphone array DTEN GO – Designed to work with existing display panels, this videoconferencing device features three cameras, a 10-microphone array, and controller tablet

DTEN ON is available beginning at $149 per month, with multiyear options starting at $79 month, while DTEN GO is available for $79 per month or beginning at $39 with a multiyear agreement.

Verizon Adds SD-WAN Service Level

Moving over to SD-WAN news, Verizon introduced a Co Management service level for its SD-WAN managed services portfolio, adding to Full Management and Monitor and Notify offerings.

The Co Management level allows enterprise customers to change SD-WAN policies (like application-aware Routing and quality of service) through the Verizon Enterprise Center (VEC) Portal or Verizon’s API platform, Verizon said. Additionally, through the self-service portal, enterprises can define intents based on users, applications, sites, and WAN links and then apply intent on different policy objects based on need.

The Co Management product is the first in a series to roll out in support of Verizon Virtual Network Services portfolio, according to Verizon.

AT&T, RingCentral Make the Call

In other carrier-related news, AT&T has expanded its relationship with RingCentral, making [email protected] , powered by RingCentral, a lead UCaaS offer in its Voice and Collaboration portfolio. As a part of the partnership, AT&T and RingCentral will jointly develop capabilities and technologies that will further AT&T network integration, RingCentral said.

Nokia, Microsoft Collaborate on Digital Transformation

With the partnership, the companies hope to drive digitalization and automation through their combined offerings. Some of the benefits of the partnership include:

Microsoft’s Azure, Azure IoT, Azure AI, and machine learning solutions can now be combined with Nokia’s LTE/5G-ready private wireless solutions, IP, SD-WAN, and IoT connectivity offerings, Microsoft said.

Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (Nokia DAC) can be coupled with on-prem Microsoft Azure elements for secure automation.

Nokia’s Nuage SD-WAN 2.0 solution is now integratable with Microsoft Azure Virtual WAN to allow branch to cloud connectivity.

Lastly, Microsoft and Nokia are working on hosting Nokia’s Analytics, Virtualization and Automation (AVA) services on Azure.

In addition to these partnership offerings, communications provider BT will be the first to offer a managed service that integrates Microsoft Azure cloud and Nokia SD-WAN solutions, Microsoft said.