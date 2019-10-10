No Jitter Roll: Five for Friday

In this week’s No Jitter Roll, we share the latest on enhanced platform, a UC and contact center subscription program, a CPaaS solution, UC migration software, and a new room system entrant.

Lifesize Refreshes Integration with Microsoft Teams

We kick off this week’s roundup with news from videoconferencing provider Lifesize , which has rolled out enhancements to its Microsoft Teams integration.

With the enhanced integration, Lifesize users can schedule and join Lifesize video meetings from within Teams, Lifesize said. When scheduling a meeting, the integration will prompt a user to reserve an available 4K conference room system or virtual meeting room and then provide dial-in details, Lifesize said. Participants will receive click-to-join links at the time of the meeting. The Teams integration is available for download through the Microsoft app stores, Lifesize said.

Avaya Adds UC & Contact Center Subscription Program

In a move aimed at helping customers make the switch from a CapEx to OpEx model for their UC and contact center services, Avaya announced a subscription program , Avaya IX Subscription.

Avaya IX Subscription is a consumption-based pricing model that allows enterprises to choose either a monthly or annual payment and flex up to 20% over the number of subscribed users at no additional cost. In addition to UC and contact center services, Avaya has included its cloud-based team collaboration and meeting solution, Avaya IX Spaces, in the program, for all service levels.

For existing customers, Avaya will offer trade-ins of existing perpetual licenses for credits to the subscription and upgrade offers. In addition, customers not running the latest software can take advantage of an “Experience Avaya” program to upgrade to Avaya OneCloud or Avaya IX on-premises software, Avaya said.

Bring Your Own ‘Voxbone’

In other cloud news, communications platform-as-a-service provider Voxbone is making its voice and messaging network available to any SIP-enabled platform that supports a bring-your-own-carrier (BYOC) model.

"When we think cloud, we tend to think global, but very few cloud platforms have truly global coverage. BYOC is fundamentally about removing the geographical limitations of these platforms and giving customers more transparency and control over their communications,” said Matt Brown, VP product, Voxbone.

By opening its voice network, Voxbone is providing a way for subscribers to leverage its telephony footprint in over 30 markets, including the U.S., the U.K., France, Germany, and Australia, Voxbone said. In addition, they’ll be able to tap into Voxbone APIs for automating and standardizing cumbersome processes like number porting and 911 call setup.

Built on application-agnostic standards, Voxbone already has integration guides for Twilio, Genesys, Plivo, 3CX, and Voximplant, with more to come.

Voss Unveils M2UC Migration Software

Through its migration engine, M2UC discovers, extracts, transforms, validates, and loads large volumes of users, devices, and UC services, which enables enterprises to streamline UC migrations and consolidation projects, Voss said. Other features include:

New rules and tool framework that allows for flexible mapping and more

Project containers for support of multiple migration projects at once

Improved error handling and patching, with the ability to diagnose issues and roll-back changes if required

An enhanced intuitive GUI

AudioCodes Partners With Dolby for Room Experience Products

The AudioCodes Room Experience Suite includes the RX10 Meeting Speaker, RX20 Huddle Room Solution, and the first device in collaboration with Dolby, the RX50 conference phone.