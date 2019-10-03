No Jitter Roll: Five for Friday

In this week’s No Jitter Roll, we share the latest on enhancements to a meeting service and team collaboration platform, a new UC room management solution, a corporate rebrand, and seed funding for a cloud startup.

BlueJeans Rolls Out Enhanced Experience

With a blend of AI-based functionality and user enhancements, Smart Meetings will feature:

Highlighting capabilities, with the ability to record 20 seconds before/after a given moment

Post-meeting video reels with meeting highlights and key points

An interactive hub for meeting highlights, summaries, and action items

Assignable action items, during and after meetings

AI-powered transcripts

Automatic email meeting summaries that contain highlights, mentions, and action items

With these platform enhancements, BlueJeans hopes enterprises can cut down on unnecessary meetings. In a survey of 700 U.S. professionals, 34% of respondents said they found meetings to be “not very valuable or worthless” and 57% said “they are sometimes or frequently double- or triple-booked,” BlueJeans found

This announcement follows similar news coming out of GoToMeeting. This week, GoToMeeting prepared its “UCC next steps” and released its enhanced user experience, which include real-time notetaking, a revised interface, and an improved scheduler.

BlueJeans Smart Meetings will be generally available starting Oct. 15, according to BlueJeans.

Symphony Release 2.0 Experience

Expanding its support to developer partners, Symphony also announced Symphony Elements, a set of user interface extensions for bots and application integrations. Additionally, developers can automate workflows with off-the-shelf software, Symphony said. For financial service institutions, Symphony introduced “Community Pods,” which allows counterparty collaboration for banks to onboard customers.

The update will roll out later this year under the same service plan structure, Symphony said.

Unify Square Adds New Offering

UC Management software and services provider Unify Square has introduced PowerSuite Cloud Managed Services (CMS) for Room Systems.

The service offers support for multiple UCC platforms and hardware device types and provides on-site room system intervention and break-fix services, according to Unify Square. Other features include:

Meeting room monitoring, troubleshooting, remediation, and IT support through a video network operations center

Multi-platform support for Microsoft Teams and Skype for Business, or Zoom Room systems

System availability tracking, reporting, and troubleshooting for individual room hardware and systems

Management of incident resolution based on hardware warranty support for Crestron, Poly, Logitech, and Yealink devices

Enterprises can purchase the system as a standalone service or as an upgrade/add-on to either the PowerSuite Enterprise or PowerSuite Premium service plans, Unify Square said.

Arkadin Rebrands

Moving over to industry news, technology service provider NTT launched its Cloud Communications division , to include UCaaS provider Arkadin and 28 other companies and brands from 70+ countries and regions, NTT said.

In addition to the rebranding, NTT announced the appointment of Mark Alexander to CEO of the division. Alexander will be responsible for ensuring the delivery of enterprise UCC solutions; he’ll report directly to Masaaki Moribayashi, board director group executive, IT Infrastructure Services, NTT.

Edify Lab Plants $10 Million “Seed”

Launched in June 2019, Edify offers Huddle, which unites UC, contact center, and communications platform-as-a-service functionality into a single, cloud-native software application. With this platform, agents can move between different channels within a conversation, Edify said. With the seed funding, Edify said it hopes to expand its market presence through sales, marketing, and development activities.