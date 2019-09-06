No Jitter Roll: Five for Friday

In this week’s No Jitter Roll, we share the latest on Slack and Zoom financials, an acquisition in mobile communications, artificial intelligence (AI) in the conference room, and deskless workforce operations.

Slack Releases Second Quarter 2020 Results

Team collaboration provider Slack released its second quarter 2020 financial results, which ended July 31, 2019, citing total revenue of $145 million – a reported 58% increase year-over-year. This marks the first financial statement since Slack went public

Slack’s revenue gains were offset by increases to operating loss and $8.2 million of credits issued due to service-level disruption, Slack reported. In the quarter, Slack posted a GAAP operating loss of $363.7 million, or 251% of total revenue, compared to a $33.7 million loss in the second quarter of 2019. Slack attributed the losses to stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes. This resulted in a GAAP net loss per basic and diluted shares of 98 cents, according to the company.

Additionally, Slack “ended the quarter with 720 paid customers greater than $100,000 in annual recurring revenue, which is up 75% year-over-year,” said Allen Shim, CFO, Slack.

Zoom Announces Gains in Second Quarter 2020

Keeping with financial news, video communications provider Zoom posted its financial results for the second quarter 2020, ending July 31, 2019, with revenue for the quarter totaling $145.8 million – up 96% year-over-year.

Highlights from the financial report include lower GAAP income – $2.3 million in 2020 compared to $3.4 million for 2019 – and a higher cash flow, with $31.2 million for the quarter, compared to $14.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Zoom attributed the drop in GAAP income to stock-based compensation and expenses related to payroll taxes, Zoom said. For the quarter, GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders was $5.5 million or 2 cents per share, compared to $500,000 or 0 cents per share in the second quarter of fiscal 2019, according to Zoom.

Additionally, Zoom stated that it had approximately 66,300 customers with more than 10 employees, up 78% from last year's quarter. Among those customers, 466 contributed more than $100,000 in trailing 12 months revenue, a 104% increase from last year's quarter. Looking ahead, Zoom predicts third quarter 2020 results being between $155 and $156 million and full 2020 results between $587 and $590 million.

Voyant Acquires Acrobits, Expands Mobile Offerings

In other business news, UCaaS and CPaaS service provider Voyant completed the acquisition of Acrobits, which provides mobile voice, text, and video communications apps to global enterprise, service providers, mobile virtual network operators, and software developers.

With the acquisition, Voyant will leverage Acrobits’ portfolio of mobile communication softphones for smartphones, WebRTC browser clients, and software development kits for developers, according to a Voyant press release . The intention, Voyant said, is to offer an integrated mobile user experience for its UCaaS customers. Additionally, it plans on extending its offering with Acrobits’ programmable mobile client, which includes built-in support for Cisco BroadSoft and NetSapiens platforms, as well as open source options from Asterisk and FreeSWITCH. Acrobits has tens of millions of softphone endpoints across more than 70 countries, Voyant said.

Dialpad Adds HD Video, AI to Platform

The UberConference platform is a PIN-free, no download conferencing and collaboration service that includes screen share, voice intelligence, and customizable hold music. Among the new features, the platform will now include automated notes, transcripts, and action items and HD videoconferencing. Leveraging its voice intelligence capabilities, UberConference will now provide users a detailed post-call transcript and an automated meeting summary of key meeting assignments and takeaways, Dialpad said.

UberConference is available in a two-tiered service plan. The free plan allows for up to 10 participants, while the business plan is available for $20 per user/month for up to 100 participants.

Groupe.io Optimizes App for Deskless Workforce

For workplace optimization, mobile communication app provider Groupe.io this week announced new features, including a task manager, data checklist, and biometric authentication, to streamline the daily workload of non-desk employees in the retail, hospitality, aviation, and other industries.

Designed to combat lower worker efficiency, the new features will help deskless workers track task, deadlines and other important information, according to Praveen Kanyadi, cofounder and VP of product, Groupe.io. The task manager tool allows managers to assign targeted team members or a group of individuals to a task, set deadlines, and priorities, as well as track progress in real-time. With the data checklist tool, managers can create customized digital checklists for their processes and attach supporting images, spreadsheets, or documents to assist with the role or assignment. Lastly, Groupe.io has enabled biometric login through its ThumbSignIn partnership.

The Groupe.io app is available in a multi-tiered service plan. The free plan allows for up to 500 users and 10GB of shared storage, while the Pro service costs $1 per user/month and allows for unlimited users and file storage. Enterprise pricing is available upon request.