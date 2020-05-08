No Jitter Roll: Cloud Comms on the Frontlines

In this week’s No Jitter Roll, we share the latest on an integrated UCaaS and CCaaS offering, telehealth offerings and a use case, and a CPaaS acquisition.

Vonage Enhances the Contact Center

Cloud communications provider Vonage this week announced that it has created a more seamless integration between the Vonage Business Communications (VBC) UC and Vonage Contact Center (VCC) contact center suites to ease communications between business users and agents. The integrated experience, which provides single sign-on, common call control, presence, and directory sync, eliminates the need for employees and agents to toggle between the VBC and VCC interfaces, Vonage said.

LogMeIn Launches GoToMeeting for Healthcare

Unified communications and collaboration provider LogMeIn this week expanded its GoToMeeting portfolio with a HIPAA-compliant version for telehealth professionals. The offering, called GoToMeeting for Healthcare, allows telehealth professionals to host ad-hoc or recurring virtual meetings. GoToMeeting for Healthcare features screensharing capabilities, drawing tool support, the use of HD faces for accessibility, and support for security mechanisms such as meeting locks and password protection, LogMeIn said. Additionally, telehealth organizations can integrate GoToMeeting for Healthcare with electronic health record systems such as Epic and Athena, LogMeIn said.

GoToMeeting for Healthcare is available for $16 per month, per user for unlimited sessions and minutes, LogMeIn said. Currently, LogMeIn is offering three months of free service, so customers that sign on for 12 months get 15 months of use.

Twilio Powers Epic’s Telehealth Offering

Cloud communications API provider Twilio last week announced that it will be powering electronic health record provider Epic's native telehealth offering. Providers will be able to click to launch video consultations, review patient history, and update documents directly within Epic, according to Twilio.

Revation Supports Arizona Healthcare System

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) has tapped LiveLink Healthcare, a cloud-based contact center solution from Revation Systems, as the telephony backbone for its recently introduced Surge Line service, Revation Systems announced . Available statewide, Surge Line supports communications among health care providers working with COVID-19 patients. With LiveLink Healthcare, ADHS can get detailed call reporting with real-time insight on Surge Line operations, Revation said.

Sinch Acquires SAP Messaging

Sinch, a Swedish CPaaS provider for messaging, voice, and video, this week announced its acquisition of the SAP Digital Interconnect (SDI) messaging business for $250 million. With the acquisition, Sinch said it will be able to expand its U.S. presence, particularly in the Bay Area where SDI is headquartered, as well as its reach in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and India. The company will acquire all assets and IP belonging to SDI, which processed a reported 18 billion messages for enterprises in 2019.

Ryan Daily, No Jitter associate editor, contributed to this article.