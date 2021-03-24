Managing Connectivity Across the Cloud: Google Has an Answer

Managing connectivity for a mix of cloud and on-prem applications can be tricky, often requiring network admins to hop from one dashboard to another to ensure everything is running in tip-top shape. To simplify this, Google yesterday revealed a consolidated management dashboard, Network Connectivity Center, along with an expanded SD-WAN partnership with Cisco.

Google Cloud and Cisco announced the co-branded Cisco SD-WAN Cloud Hub with Google Cloud last April, with a goal of reducing the complexity of deploying a hybrid cloud by enabling applications and networks to share service-level agreements, security policies, and compliance data automatically, as Zeus Kerravala, an analyst with ZK Research, wrote for No Jitter at the time . Now, with the extended partnership, enterprises can leverage the joint solution to connect branch sites and on-prem data centers to the cloud using Google’s global cloud infrastructure and Cisco SD-WAN’s vManage from within Network Connectivity Center, Google said.

Separately , Cisco announced the first phase of Cisco SD-WAN Cloud Hub with Google Cloud is a part of the Cisco SD-WAN 17.5 release, in preview. Additionally, enterprises will be able to leverage Cisco Cloud OnRamp to automate backend processes and intelligently provision site-to-site connectivity, for extension of the SD-WAN fabric into the Google Cloud, Cisco said.

Phase two of the Cisco SD-WAN Cloud Hub with Google Cloud, planned for summer availability, will enable intelligent and real-time telemetry exchanges with all Google Cloud multicloud applications, Cisco said.

Besides SD-WAN, the Network Connectivity Center will bring together other on-prem and cloud networks, interconnects, and VPNs in a single management pane, Google said. Additionally, network admins can use Network Connectivity Center to monitor the performance of these networks and connections in real-time, Google said. Network Connectivity Center is available in preview, Google said.