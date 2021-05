Facebook this week revealed a host of updates to its collaboration platform, Workplace.

Designed with the employee experience in mind, the Workplace update features several integrations and more profile options, Facebook said. These include:

Enhanced Q&A experience for live video — During Q&A streams, presenters can click on a question to bring it to the middle of the video screen for viewing by all. For their own viewing, the question card also includes the employee's profile.

Cisco Webex integration — With this integration, a user can broadcast a Webex meeting to their Workplace audience.

Microsoft plugins and calendar integrations — Enhanced plugin functionality will allow users to share content from Workplace in Microsoft SharePoint. Additionally, users can now sync Workplace events with third-party calendars like Microsoft Outlook and Google Gmail.

More profile options —Workplace now allows users to include name pronunciation on their personal profiles, which will appear in live video Q&As as noted above. Additionally, Facebook added new emoji skin colors, along with the option to select a default.

—Workplace now allows users to include name pronunciation on their personal profiles, which will appear in live video Q&As as noted above. Additionally, Facebook added new emoji skin colors, along with the option to select a default. Knowledge Library APIs — Recently launched API functionality allows users to pull content from other platforms into Workplace’s Knowledge Library.