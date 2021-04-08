No Jitter Roll: UC/Collaboration Management, Room Devices

This week we share announcements around UC and collaboration management portfolios, a telehealth platform, SD-WAN service enhancements, two room devices, and a COVID-19 relief and recovery cloud-based contact center solution.

Unify Square, Voss Expand UC/Collaboration Management Offerings

UC and collaboration platform management providers Unify Square and Voss this week each announced updates for their respective portfolios.

Unify Square has expanded its PowerSuite cloud managed services portfolio for Microsoft UC and collaboration platforms to include the entire Microsoft 365 application set, including the recently introduced Viva employee experience platform. With this expanded service, available globally, Unify Square now offers deployment, use, user adoption guidance, and round-the-clock support for Microsoft 365. Additionally, the service includes change management support and delivers weekly customer account reviews and coaching, Unify Square said. Unify Square supports PowerSuite via a geo-redundant operations team.

Separately, Voss now offers its M2UC collaboration audit and migration suite, Voss-4-UC automation suite, and its Assurance intelligent suite in a hosted cloud delivery model, called Voss management-as-a-service (MaaS). Voss MaaS provides enterprises the opportunity to introduce automation for handling day-to-day administration, eliminating the complexity associated with manual administration and supporting their evolving cloud communications strategy, Voss said.

Verizon Launches Telehealth Platform

Verizon Business this week launched BlueJeans Telehealth, a HIPAA-ready videoconferencing platform that will allow private virtual care conversations between providers and patients. The platform comes equipped with access and moderator controls, encryption, privacy checks, meeting lock, and fraud detection. BlueJeans Telehealth provides patients with a pre-visit medical condition survey and onboarding materials that physicians can call from a library center, Verizon Business said. Patients will also have access to medical interpreter services in 200+ languages, in addition to enhanced accessibility services like sign language and closed-captioning. They’ll also be able to meet with providers using their preferred device, such as a desktop, mobile browser, or the BlueJeans videoconferencing app, Verizon Business added.

BlueJeans Telehealth will be generally available in May 2021.

Comcast Business Optimizes SD-WAN Traffic

Comcast Business this week announced enhancements for its SD-WAN service that leverage AI and machine learning algorithms to optimize traffic based on application priority and the real-time status of network connections. On a per-session basis, the new feature will determine the best performing path between a content source and its destination using a real-time calculation, Comcast Business said. The algorithm enables customers to help minimize downtime and deliver a better application user experience when any transport degrades or fails, Comcast Business added.

Yamaha Expands ADECIA Audio Conferencing System

Yamaha this week announced that its ADECIA audio conferencing device portfolio for meetings and learning spaces now includes its RM-TT wired tabletop array microphone. The ADECIA tabletop device integrates Yamaha’s RM-CR remote conference processor, Power-Over-Ethernet network switch, and a VXL1-16P Dante/PoE-compatible line array speaker, Yamaha said. When the RM-CR processor and RM-TT tabletop microphones are used together, a voice tracking feature selects the microphone nearest to the person speaking for optimum voice recording, Yamaha added. The wired tabletop microphones are linked to the PoE switch via a LAN cable, and up to eight microphone pods can be added for scalability, Yamaha said.

The ADECIA tabletop model, which includes the RM-TT, will be available in summer of 2021.

AVer Releases Intelligent Video Bar

Video collaboration provider AVer this week unveiled the VB130, an enterprise-grade video bar equipped with intelligent lighting. The VB130 provides 4K video with 90-degree and 120-degree views, as well as a privacy shutter, and can fit on top of a 17-inch monitor or mount onto a tripod, AVer said. To ensure resonant sound, the VB130 integrates five levels of automatic, intelligent fill-in lighting with beamforming audio technology and a five-microphone array, AVer added. The VB130’s adjustable five-level fill lighting combined with an automatic light sensor will illuminate your workspace and features web-based controls for remote camera control and settings management, AVer said.

Talkdesk Launches Relief and Recovery Solution

Talkdesk this week announced the launch of Talkdesk Vacation Now, an end-to-end, cloud-based contact center solution that uses automation and AI to help travel and hospitality companies deliver scalable customer service, improve customer resolution, increase secured-bookings, and grow revenue as these industries rebuild. Talkdesk Vacation Now enables contact centers to transition to the cloud in as little as 24 hours and provides agents with tools to work from anywhere, Talkdesk said.

Companies signing up for the Vacation Now offer before Sept. 1, will receive the solution free for 90 days.