No Jitter Roll: SIP Device Support, SD-WAN, SASE Offerings

This week, Microsoft announces SIP Gateway support for Cisco, Polycom, Yealink, and AudioCodes hardware devices, Aryaka introduces all-in-one SD-WAN and SASE offerings, plus Aruba unveils a networking solution for the remote work environment. Ribbon also expands its session border controller portfolio and Verint partners with Theta Lake on financial compliance.

Microsoft Helps Customers Leverage Telephony Hardware

Microsoft has announced SIP Gateway availability for Cisco IP Phones with MPP firmware, Polycom SIP phones, and AudioCodes 400 HD series.

Users can log in to Microsoft Teams with their corporate credentials then make and receive calls with a compatible SIP device. SIP Gateway users also have access to call transfer, meeting dial-in and dial-out, device-based do not disturb, and voicemail with message-waiting indicator functionalities. To use SIP Gateway, users must have a phone number that supports PTSN calling, Microsoft said

Organizations can use SIP Gateway at no additional cost.

Aryaka Debuts SD-WAN and SASE Offerings for Multiple Enterprise Segments

Aryaka, which historically offers cloud-based WAN connectivity and network security services, expanded into the secure access service edge (SASE) market with the introduction of PrimeEZ, a SASE managed service delivering networking and security intended for small and midsize enterprises. Aryaka will also offer a SASE product intended for mid-sized to large enterprises: Prime Pro will include more security features and be available for qualified Beta deployments, with shipping availability planned for April 2022.

The services will be based on Aryaka’s new FlexCore technology. FlexCore is a global L3 private core to supplement its global L2 private core. Customers can use FlexCore to map their sites to the private core of their choice, based on performance or cost considerations, the criticality of sites, and applications, Aryaka said.

The company also rebranded its existing SD-WAN service offering to SmartConnect Pro, which will still run over the Aryaka L2 private core. They will also offer a new SC-WAN service for smaller companies, SmartConnect EZ, which leverages the new L3 private core.

Aruba Advances Networking for the Home Office

Aruba rolled out EdgeConnect Microbranch for small and home offices. This networking service delivers SD-WAN and security capabilities to home workers, microbranch offices, and ad-hoc locations through a single Wi-Fi access point with no gateway, agent, or additional hardware required. With EdgeConnect Microbranch, customers can use enhanced WAN visibility, SASE integration, tunnel and route orchestration, and policy-based routing to complement existing services, Aruba added.

EdgeConnect Microbranch is available in early access with general availability planned for March 2022 for any AP running ArubaOS 10 with a Foundation AP License.

Ribbon Expands Session Border Controller Portfolio

Ribbon, a network solutions provider, debuted SBC CNe Edge, a web management tool designed to operate natively in the cloud. The company explained, "The cloud native architecture is inherently resilient and elastically scalable. That means it can automatically expand capacity as call volumes increase and scale down when traffic is light, reducing cloud compute costs."

SBC CNe Edge enables web users to secure applications like Microsoft Teams on Azure and Zoom Phone by migrating their communications workloads to private, public, or hybrid clouds, Ribbon said. SBC CNe Edge will be available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace in the near future.

Verint Partners with Theta Lake on Financial Compliance

Verint and Theta Lake have announced a partnership that will provide financial and trading organizations with extended capabilities to reduce the institutional impact of compliance breaches, misconduct, data loss, and security issues. The alliance aims to help workforces manage the regulatory risks introduced by a hybrid workforce’s increased use of video, real-time messaging, screen sharing, and unified communications.

The partnership will offer customers the following abilities:

Automated risk monitoring and assessment of voice, video conferencing, chat, screen and content sharing across all major UC platforms, turret providers and mobile MVNOs.

Automated workflow options for streamlining conduct monitoring, review, investigations, and policy enforcement.

Tools for identifying risky behavior from the full context of unstructured collaboration streams to stay compliant with financial regulations, industry standards, data protection laws and corporate liability obligations.

The integration with Theta Lake’s technology allows Verint to expand its support for financial institutions facing challenges with complex requirements under MiFID II, Dodd-Frank, GDPR, SEC 17a-4, FCA rules, SOC 2, and other policies.