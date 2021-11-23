No Jitter Roll: Nectar’s Zoom Analytics Service, Latest Device News

This week, we share news on a digital experience analytics service for Zoom, a UC managed service, a portfolio of new deskphones, a firmware update to a pair of video bars, and a cloud bridge for on-prem phone systems.

Nectar Expands Analytics Portfolio With Zoom Service

Communication and collaboration analytics tool provider Nectar launched its latest UCaaS experience analytics service for Zoom. Nectar for Zoom features dynamic dashboards that provide location-based views of usage and user metrics, which provide context on user devices, client versions, and network connections. Additionally, for advanced troubleshooting, IT admins have access to graphs that show packet loss, jitter, latency, and bit rate for inbound and outbound streams, Nectar shared on the product webpage.

Tata Communications Launches End-to-End Managed UCaaS

Digital infrastructure provider Tata Communications introduced GlobalRapide, an end-to-end managed UCaaS managed service. With GlobalRapide, Tata will assist businesses with choosing collaboration platforms suitable for their needs and assist with UCaaS migration, management, monitoring, and reporting. Additionally, GlobalRapide provides enterprises with collaboration tool usage analysis, Tata Communications said.

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Releases Deskphones

Communications provider Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise has released a new range of deskphones, ALE DeskPhones. Featuring embedded VPN client for remote work, voice capture capabilities, and wireless connectivity, the new series is available in three categories:

Basic — The ALE-2 is a SIP-enabled deskphone that is compatible with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise servers.

— The ALE-2 is a SIP-enabled deskphone that is compatible with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise servers. Essential — The ALE-20 features IP connectivity, and the ALE-20h and ALE-30h deskphones feature a port for a hybrid of digital and IP connectivity. Each device also allows for a number of programmable keys.

— The ALE-20 features IP connectivity, and the ALE-20h and ALE-30h deskphones feature a port for a hybrid of digital and IP connectivity. Each device also allows for a number of programmable keys. Enterprise — The ALE-300 is a deskphone with a corded handset, and the ALE-400 and ALE-500 deskphones feature cord or cordless handsets. These deskphones are also available in four colors with customization kits.

The devices are available through Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise's partner network.

Yealink Adds AI-Based Features to Android Video Bars

Video conferencing and collaboration provider Yealink last week revealed several new AI-based capabilities to its Android-based video bar devices, the MeetingBar A20 and A30. New features for its V21 firmware update include:

Auto framing recognizes the number of meeting attendees in a room and their position, and dynamically frames them within a video stream.

recognizes the number of meeting attendees in a room and their position, and dynamically frames them within a video stream. Speaker tracking dynamically tracks and frames the active speaker in a meeting.

dynamically tracks and frames the active speaker in a meeting. A picture-in-picture feature tracks and frames speakers inside individual video windows.

tracks and frames speakers inside individual video windows. Multi-focus framing mode takes multi-participant video windows and recombines them into a meeting view.

NEC Carries On-Premises Phone Systems to the Cloud

Communications provider NEC announced the availability of Univerge Blue Connect Bridge, a service that allows enterprises to leverage existing on-prem NEC phone systems for use with cloud-based apps. With Univerge Blue Connect Bridge, NEC customers can keep their existing phone system and phone numbers and connect to cloud services for videoconferencing, chat, file-sharing, and other capabilities. The Univerge Blue Connect Bridge app can be downloaded to a device, and the service doesn't require additional hardware or software updates, NEC said.

Dana Casielles, No Jitter associate editor, contributed to this article.