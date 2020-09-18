No Jitter Roll: Enterprise 5G Acquisition, App Integrations

In this week’s No Jitter Roll, we share recent news on 5G acquisition, automatic speech recognition (ASR) and transcription software, cloud platform integrations, business operations, CCaaS provider recognition, a video collaboration acquisition, and UC and video management.

Ericsson to Bring Cradlepoint Under Wing

Ericsson today announced its intended acquisition of Cradlepoint, bringing complementary wireless edge WAN LTE and 5G technologies into its existing 5G enterprise portfolio, which includes dedicated networks and a global Internet of Things platform.

In a prepared statement, Ericsson CEO Borje Ekholm said the acquisition is strategically important for enabling enterprises to continuing reaping value from 5G investments. The deal, valued at $1.1 billion, is expected to close before the end of the fourth-quarter 2020, Ericsson said.

Cradlepoint, which offers a subscription model that combines cloud-delivered software with hardware endpoints, will retain its brand name and employees while operating as a fully owned subsidiary of Ericsson, the company said.