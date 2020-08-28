No Jitter Roll: Cisco Hacker Pleads Guilty, Zoom Monitoring Offer

In this week’s No Jitter Roll, we share the latest news on a Cisco hacker case, a contact center ecosystem, a team collaboration integration, enhanced monitoring for Zoom services, and a video solution for the financial sector.

Cisco Hacker Pleads Guilty

The perpetrator of a Cisco network attack, Sudhish Kasaba Ramesh, pled guilty in federal court this week. Ramesh admitted to accessing Cisco's cloud infrastructure, hosted on AWS, without permission on Sept. 24, 2018. With the access, Ramesh deployed code from a Google Cloud Project that deleted 456 virtual machines for Cisco's Webex Teams application, resulting in over 16,000 Webex Teams accounts being shut down for two weeks, the court filing stated. While no customer data was compromised, Cisco spent approximately $1.4 million to restore the system and paid $1 million to affected customers, the filing said.

This saga, covered on No Jitter as the attack played out, should come to its conclusion with Ramesh’s sentencing, scheduled for Dec. 9.

Vyopta Enhances Zoom Monitoring, Analytics

UC monitoring and analytics provider Vyopta this week extended its support of Zoom video conferencing services beyond Zoom Meetings. Enterprises can now monitor the status of their Zoom Rooms and endpoints and track Zoom Video Webinars performance issues via the same dashboard they’ve used for Zoom Meetings oversight, Vyopta said. Via the dashboard, IT professionals receive alerts and can view call quality metrics and historical analytics, Vyopta said.

Genesys, Adobe Integrate Cloud Platforms

Genesys this week announced the addition of Adobe to its partner ecosystem. Via the partnership, the companies have integrated their respective cloud platforms: Genesys Cloud, for contact centers, and Adobe Experience, for digital marketing. The integration will allow businesses to optimize use of customer data by linking an individual’s marketing and contact center history with real-time intent, Genesys said. The integration leverages Adobe’s real-time customer profiles and Genesys’s predictive engagement engine, Genesys said.

Phase one of this integration is currently available. Users can expect new capabilities to be released periodically through the end of this year, Genesys said.

DocuSign Comes to Workplace from Facebook

Facebook and DocuSign have partnered on an integration for Workplace from Facebook. With the integration, users can access DocuSign's eSignature from Workplace, DocuSign said. The DocuSign integration features a chatbot that will allow users to sign, send, and manage electronic agreements, DocuSign said. Additionally, the integration will notify users when an agreement is signed and allow them to check the status of an agreement sent, DocuSign said.

Revation Integrates Video with Digital Banking

Revation Systems this week released a video capability within its LinkLive Banking cloud UC software. The video banking rounds out the offering, which also includes support for digital messaging, voice, and other channels. Video support is available via simple configuration change, Revation Systems said.

