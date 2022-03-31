No Jitter Roll: Avaya, Alcatel, Sabio All Expand Business Partnerships

Welcome to the latest edition of the No Jitter Roll. In this edition, we recap several new partnerships that expand communications and customer-service access to global customers.

Avaya Offers OneCloud CCaaS to Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Customers in Expanded Partnership

Avaya, which offers global communication and collaboration solutions, announced a strategic partnership with networking and cloud solutions provider Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (ALE) . In the new team-up, Avaya will make its OneCloud CCaaS composable contact center solutions available to ALE customers. In return, ALE will make its ALE Digital Age Networking solutions to Avaya customers. In practical terms, Avaya customers will have access to ALE's IoT analytics, digital workflow, secure mobility, and AI for network automation tools; ALE customers can use Avaya's security, workforce engagement management (WEM), and customer service solutions.

“The addition of ALE to the Avaya OneCloud ecosystem reflects the growing strength of Avaya’s cloud offerings as well as the success of the company’s strategy for delivering a highly composable architecture for the experience economy,” Zeus Kerravala, founder and principal analyst with ZK Research, said. “ALE benefits by gaining access to Avaya’s growing ecosystem of experience builders, as well as a surging customer base of companies that need support at all levels of cloud migration strategies, while Avaya solutions will be enhanced through the addition of ALE’s digital age networking portfolio, including their industry-leading IoT connectivity solution. This combination of ALE’s end-to-end IoT management, plus their broader enterprise digital age network portfolio, coupled with the OneCloud Experience Platform, will deliver [an] unrivaled ability for their customers to compose the future of work, connect all elements of their enterprise, serve the everything customer, and compete in the experience economy.”

Sabio Expands Partnership with Google Cloud and Twilio

The digital customer experience (CX) solutions provider debuted a new connector solution that allows customers to use Twilio Flex to customize their CX with conversational virtual agents powered by Google Cloud’s Dialogflow CX, Agent Assist, and contact center AI (CCAI) insights. As more companies move toward CCaaS solutions, UCaaS integrators like Sabio are emerging as specialists for day one and day two implementation and optimization services.

Matt Rogers, vice president of market development, Twilio, explained the expanded partnership's benefits: "The expansion of the partnership between Google Cloud, Sabio, and Twilio enables customers to rapidly build, deploy, and iterate Google Cloud CCAI capabilities with the programmable power of Twilio Flex. Deploying this solution enables customers to deliver key enhancements using conversational virtual agents across all channels, with real-time assistance for agents, all via a single agent desktop and using CCAI insights to drive continuous improvements."

Unified Communications Platforms Invest in Theta Lake's Security Solutions

Theta Lake uses machine learning to archive, detect, and surface risks across video, visual, voice, chat, document, and email content. The company also boasts integrations and partnerships with unified communications offerings from Webex by Cisco, Microsoft 365 and Teams, RingCentral, Salesforce, Symphony, Verint, Vidyard, Zoom.

“At Theta Lake, we are rearchitecting compliance with integrated security for the modern communication and information sharing platforms of today’s workforce,” Devin Redmond, CEO, and co-founder, Theta Lake said. “We have seen tremendous adoption of our platform, and it is inspiring to see customers using our solutions to unlock more collaboration and productivity for their end-users. Modern compliance and security should be a strategic enabler, and we are proving that it can be."