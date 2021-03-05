No Jitter Roll: Agent Performance Suite, UC Headset

This week we share announcements around a new agent performance and coaching product line, a UC headset launch, conversational AI, an A/V and UC management partnership, and a Microsoft Teams management tool.

Observe.ai Coaching Tool Aimed at Improving Agent Performance

Voice AI platform provider Observe.ai this week revealed the addition of agent performance and coaching capabilities to its product line, allowing contact center managers to make targeted data-driven coaching decisions based on agent performance. The new offering, called Agent Performance & Coaching, relies on machine learning and automation technologies such as voice transcription, sentiment analysis, and recommendation engines to automate traditionally manual operations, the company said.

With this launch, agent performance and coaching can become part of the interaction analytics and quality management workflow within a contact center, Observe.ai said. With Agent Performance & Coaching, Observe.ai is enabling contact centers to tie together insights and actions in one system, Swapnil Jain, co-founder and CEO, Observe.ai, said in a No Jitter briefing. For example, a supervisor can take notes on a coaching session, create performance reports, and track post-coaching performance over time. Meanwhile, agents can use this information for self-improvement, Jain said.

Other key features of the Agent Performance & Coaching suite include a Missed Opportunities panel, for a view of which skills an agent needs help on; coaching tags that allow for the automatic tracking of campaign success and connection into operational KPIs; coaching reports, for consistent and measurable feedback; and a centralized repository for storing agent performance development documentation, , Observe.ai said.

The Agent Performance & Coaching suite is generally available.

Jabra Expands Evolve2 Headset Line

Jabra this week launched the Evolve2 30, a professional UC corded headset designed for in-office and remote desk workers. In addition to being Microsoft Teams-certified, the headset features 2-microphone call technology to filter out background noise, 28 mm speakers for high-quality audio, an integrated busy light that turns on automatically when the user is on a call, and a reinforced steel headband and slider for durability, Jabra added. In addition, the Evolve2 30 uses an advanced chipset that enables future firmware upgrades, the company said.

This headset is the latest in Jabra’s Evolve2 Series, which became available last April. The Evolve2 30 is available from selected retailers. Pricing starts at $89 (monaural) and $99 (stereo).

Pypestream Conversational AI Goes Live on AWS Marketplace

Conversational AI platform provider Pypestream this week announced that the newest version of its Customer Engagement Center (CEC) is generally available on the AWS Marketplace . The conversational AI bot, which is built in AWS, sits in front of a cloud-based call center such as Amazon Connect and delivers 12 components that enable businesses to automate every touchpoint of the customer engagement process, the company said. If the conversational AI isn’t able to solve a customer problem, then the CEC escalates to the interaction to a live agent, Pypestream said.

AVI-SPL, Unify Square Partner on Microsoft Teams

A/V integration provider AVI-SPL this week announced that it has partnered with UC management provider Unify Square to co-deliver Microsoft Teams user experience services via a software and managed services package that combines offerings from each company. Through the partnership, AVI-SPL and Unify Square will plan, deploy, and operate Teams installations as end-to-end managed services, AVI-SPL said. Organizations can choose the type and depth of service depending on their particular needs, the company said.

CoreView Increases Microsoft Teams Visibility