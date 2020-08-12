Customers Appoint Mitel PBX as “Best Value”

- MiVoice Connect—a flagship offering and successor to ShoreTel's noteworthy carrier-grade PBX, brought into existence under the leadership of John Combs, ShoreTel's renowned former CEO.
- MiVoice Business—is a perfect fit for work-from-home. The platform combines secure teleworking woven with simplified teamwork solutions and is designed to meet the needs of businesses from 5 to 130,000 users in a single site or a multi-site network that spans the globe.
- MiVoice MX-ONE—can be deployed as centralized or distributed, covering segments from 500 to more than 100,000 users.This offering reduces IT implementation and operational costs through a single-point-of-entry management suite, combined with a licensing and pricing structure to help customers benefit from Mitel's ever-green migration strategy.
Two Mitel Cloud platforms for mid-market and enterprise businesses are:
- MiCloud Connect CX—a cloud-native solution thatdelivers a seamless experience on any device, anywhere in the world. Voice, email, and IM are provided from a single screen to reduce management complexity. The platform also provides global scalability.
- MiCloud Flex—formerly MiCloud Enterprise—is a dedicated instance hosted in secure Google Cloud. It uses the same industrial-strength infrastructure Google uses for its end-user products, such as Google Search and YouTube.
Mitel's Global Reach -- With 40 years of PBX operating experience under its belt, Mitel has more than 70 million users in nearly 100 countries. Mitel's annual sales are $1.3 billion. It is the #1 market leader in total cloud seats; #1 in UC market share for Europe; and #1 in private cloud share worldwide.
Sales and support needs for mid-market and enterprise customers are met by 4,000 Mitel channel partners, distribution partners, and master agents; they are anchored to Mitel regional centers located throughout North America, the U.K., EMEA, and the Asia Pacific.
Sales and technical competencies are fundamental to Mitel's global partners. Courseware, workshops, and webinars exist worldwide for sales, installation, and maintenance certifications. While the Eastern Management Group hasn’t benchmarked Mitel's certification programs to the company's competitors, customer satisfaction would have to be high for the Best Value recognition.
Our research finds
20% of Mitel's customers are mid-market and enterprise businesses with more than 300 employees. UCaaS represents 25% of recent Mitel sales to this market, and on-site solutions (IP PBX, hybrid cloud, and server virtualization) account for the remaining 75%. A cross-check of all vendors, including Mitel, shows a similar pattern.
We estimate 30-35% of Mitel's mid-market and enterprise customers are in the U.S., with broad representation across other world regions.
Mitel reports the company specializes in at least five vertical markets: healthcare, hospitality, education, government, and entertainment. Eastern Management Group surveys of Mitel mid-market and enterprise customers find good vertical market penetration in healthcare, education, package goods, utilities, professional services, and government.