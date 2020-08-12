No Jitter is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Customers Appoint Mitel PBX as “Best Value”

Thousands of IT managers choose Mitel in Eastern Management Group satisfaction study.
John Malone
August 13, 2020

For two years running, mid-market and enterprise customers have ranked Mitel the "Best Value" in the Eastern Management Group's annual PBX (premises and cloud) customer satisfaction research. Mitel's position this year is bolstered by another first-place ranking for the company, purchase experience, in Eastern Management Group's audit of satisfaction measurements. Thousands of IT manager customers participated in the review of 33 premises and cloud PBX companies, including switching giants like Cisco, Avaya, and Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise.
 
Value, as used in the customer research, reflects a buyer's judgment of a PBX product family, and support, for the price paid. Best Value is awarded to the top-ranked PBX provider, in this case, Mitel. Given the outsized role played by partners, Best Value is as much an evaluation of a vendor's channel partners as the provider.
 
To qualify for the mid-market and enterprise PBX study, Eastern Management Group sets a high bar. Participating vendors must have:
  • Enterprise-grade cloud and premises PBX product portfolios
  • Decades of experience
  • Mid-market and enterprise customers located throughout the world
  • Extensive global resources for customer support
 
Mitel's PBX Portfolio - With more than five million total cloud seats under management, Mitel wields a comprehensive mid-market and enterprise PBX portfolio.
 
Three on-site Mitel platforms for customers with more than 300 employees are:
  • MiVoice Connect—a flagship offering and successor to ShoreTel's noteworthy carrier-grade PBX, brought into existence under the leadership of John Combs, ShoreTel's renowned former CEO.
  • MiVoice Business—is a perfect fit for work-from-home. The platform combines secure teleworking woven with simplified teamwork solutions and is designed to meet the needs of businesses from 5 to 130,000 users in a single site or a multi-site network that spans the globe.
  • MiVoice MX-ONE—can be deployed as centralized or distributed, covering segments from 500 to more than 100,000 users.This offering reduces IT implementation and operational costs through a single-point-of-entry management suite, combined with a licensing and pricing structure to help customers benefit from Mitel's ever-green migration strategy.
 
Two Mitel Cloud platforms for mid-market and enterprise businesses are:
  • MiCloud Connect CX—a cloud-native solution thatdelivers a seamless experience on any device, anywhere in the world. Voice, email, and IM are provided from a single screen to reduce management complexity. The platform also provides global scalability.
  • MiCloud Flex—formerly MiCloud Enterprise—is a dedicated instance hosted in secure Google Cloud. It uses the same industrial-strength infrastructure Google uses for its end-user products, such as Google Search and YouTube.

 

 

Mitel's Global Reach -- With 40 years of PBX operating experience under its belt, Mitel has more than 70 million users in nearly 100 countries. Mitel's annual sales are $1.3 billion. It is the #1 market leader in total cloud seats; #1 in UC market share for Europe; and #1 in private cloud share worldwide.
 
Sales and support needs for mid-market and enterprise customers are met by 4,000 Mitel channel partners, distribution partners, and master agents; they are anchored to Mitel regional centers located throughout North America, the U.K., EMEA, and the Asia Pacific.
 
Sales and technical competencies are fundamental to Mitel's global partners. Courseware, workshops, and webinars exist worldwide for sales, installation, and maintenance certifications. While the Eastern Management Group hasn’t benchmarked Mitel's certification programs to the company's competitors, customer satisfaction would have to be high for the Best Value recognition.
 
Our research finds 20% of Mitel's customers are mid-market and enterprise businesses with more than 300 employees. UCaaS represents 25% of recent Mitel sales to this market, and on-site solutions (IP PBX, hybrid cloud, and server virtualization) account for the remaining 75%. A cross-check of all vendors, including Mitel, shows a similar pattern.
 
We estimate 30-35% of Mitel's mid-market and enterprise customers are in the U.S., with broad representation across other world regions.
 
Mitel reports the company specializes in at least five vertical markets: healthcare, hospitality, education, government, and entertainment. Eastern Management Group surveys of Mitel mid-market and enterprise customers find good vertical market penetration in healthcare, education, package goods, utilities, professional services, and government.

 

Mitel has demonstrated capabilities in the large customer segment are recognized worldwide by IT manager customers, and it’s no surprise that Mitel was selected to receive Best Value recognition for the second time.

Research for this post is from "Worldwide Hosted PBX Market 2020-2027." and "2020 Premises and Hosted PBX Customer Satisfaction Report Mid-Market and Enterprise" For more information, contact John Malone directly [email protected] or 212-738-9402 Ext. 2201

