Customers Appoint Mitel PBX as “Best Value”

For two years running, mid-market and enterprise customers have ranked Mitel the "Best Value" in the Eastern Management Group's annual PBX (premises and cloud) customer satisfaction research. Mitel's position this year is bolstered by another first-place ranking for the company, purchase experience, in Eastern Management Group's audit of satisfaction measurements. Thousands of IT manager customers participated in the review of 33 premises and cloud PBX companies, including switching giants like Cisco, Avaya, and Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise.

Value, as used in the customer research, reflects a buyer's judgment of a PBX product family, and support, for the price paid. Best Value is awarded to the top-ranked PBX provider, in this case, Mitel. Given the outsized role played by partners, Best Value is as much an evaluation of a vendor's channel partners as the provider.

To qualify for the mid-market and enterprise PBX study, Eastern Management Group sets a high bar. Participating vendors must have: