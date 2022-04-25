Converging Customer & Employee Experience Solutions

Cloud communications providers have primarily operated in distinct categories driven by two use cases: employee experience (EX) and customer experience (CX). Until now, these siloed solutions met enterprise needs. However, enterprises now demand more—a truly uniﬁed communications (UC) solution that connects EX and CX tools—which I call ‘The Great Convergence.’

Rather than managing internal EX solutions, like Microsoft Teams, separately from CX solutions, like Genesys, IT leaders must push providers to reduce complexity and provide a consolidated orchestration ecosystem. Merging internal and external communications across voice, messaging, and emergency solutions opens opportunities for a seamless user experience and a leaner communications environment.

The complexity of modern day communications

The separation between customer and employee engagements has created a massive void between CX and EX solutions. This divide has given rise to a robust ecosystem of specialized third-party communications applications like Pindrop, PCI Pal, Dubber, and Slack.

A routine customer engagement in modern contact centers may involve anywhere from ﬁve to 15 tools. For example, when a customer calls your Five9 contact center, the agent probably diverts them to Pindrop for call authentication and leverages Dubber for call recording in a GDPR-compliant environment. Then, they likely move to PCI Pal for DTMF-based payments. When the customer has an issue, the agent might transfer them out of Five9 to a technical support specialist on Microsoft Teams. After the call, the customer receives an SMS survey, asking them to rate their experience.

As you move up-market towards the enterprise, user experience takes a different shape. Your internal communication needs are as complex and important as your external ones. In fact, knowledge workers spend 95% of their day with other knowledge workers, whereas customer-facing roles spend 80% of their time with external counterparts. This dynamic has given rise to the UC specialist (focused on EX) and contact center (focused on CX) software stacks that permeate the industry.

Closing the gap with a universal platform

Today's most forward-thinking businesses focus on creating an all-in-one cloud-native, modular, and interoperable communications environment. There’s currently no comprehensive platform that has kept up with the market’s pace of innovation, and cobbling together bespoke enterprise-grade solutions isn’t scalable or efficient.

Instead, enterprises are future-prooﬁng their comms stacks and emphasizing the carrier level. With the right network partner, you can leverage a universal platform that’s open to innovation, solution-agnostic, and embraces new partners.

Building a communications ecosystem upon a universal platform can create interoperability across disparate solutions, consolidate your vendors into a verticalized solution, and ﬁnd simplicity amidst growing complexity. As innovation and technology appear in the future, integrating them into this ecosystem is a simpliﬁed experience.

Bandwidth does that exactly—our universal communications platform is agnostic and open. So, you can build your communications stack, your way and orchestrate custom CX and EX solutions.