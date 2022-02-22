Cisco and Evolve IP Team Up on UC; Ribbon and Unisys Partner on Teams Direct Routing

Welcome to the post-Presidents’ Day edition of No Jitter Roll. Today, we look at two partnerships: Evolve IP and Cisco team up on a unified communications solution, while Ribbon and Unisys are offering a Teams voice migration service that spans geographic regions. In addition, LivePerson adds to its customer-service tools' roster of AI capabilities.

Evolve IP and Cisco Partner on Unified Communications Solution

The two companies are teaming up for Evolve Anywhere with Webex , a unified communications service that combines Cisco’s Webex messaging and meeting capabilities with Evolve IP's enterprise calling service. Evolve Anywhere sports the following features:

The addition of native voice and PBX features to the Cisco Webex application, with coverage in over 50 countries.

HD video for meetings that integrates with users' calendars and other devices, with immersive sharing, noise-canceling abilities, AI-powered transcriptions and translations, and personalized layouts.

Messaging, file sharing, and one-click calling online and offline, including a search feature.

Evolve IP also allows users to integrate Webex with Outlook to schedule, view, and join Webex Meetings from a users' calendar; embed Webex Calling and Meetings into the Microsoft Teams UI; and share and co-edit OneDrive or SharePoint files within a Webex space.

"The average business is using 3.5 different collaboration solutions and most expect users to continue to work away from the office the majority of the time," said Christian Teeft, chief technology officer and EVP of global engineering and software development at Evolve IP. "By embracing Webex as the center of the employee experience and providing superior voice quality, premium features, and world-class integrations, Evolve IP is able to meet users and businesses where they are. Making it easier for them to successfully adjust to a Work Anywhere future."

Ribbon and Infosys Team Up on Integrated IT Managed Services

The integrated Infosys-Ribbon service provides dispersed organizations with the flexibility to configure PSTN breakouts from a centralized software-based Ribbon SBC or from a Ribbon SBC deployed at the branch office locations using Microsoft's Local Media Optimization configuration. The solution also provides geo-redundancy and disaster recovery capabilities, regardless of global region.

"It was important to design a solution that delivers multinational organizations a phone system migration strategy that provides them with the flexibility to gradually transition thousands of employees across a multitude of sites and geographic regions from legacy phone systems and contact centers to Microsoft Teams," said Steve McCaffery, Ribbon's executive VP of sales, EMEA and APAC.

LivePerson Adds More AI Features to Its Customer Service Tools

The company debuted AI-powered dynamic routing and actions capabilities that are meant to understand a consumer's intent and sentiment and routes the conversation to the best-qualified bot or agent. The dynamic routing feature can be deployed via a no-to-low code interface, which allows LivePerson users to drop bots and policies into conversation flows through a drag-and-drop experience. It can also be customized based on parameters like day of the week, sales campaigns, or supply chain issues.

LivePerson's Conversational AI can also now use real-time signals like intents, conversation quality, and sentiment scores to learn and improve on its own. Additionally, an automation feature that handles small talk — like greetings, pleasantries, and even profanities — will begin rolling out next month.

"In today's digital world, people crave more personalized, humanized experiences. Brands have a massive opportunity to provide and scale these experiences with us because our Conversational AI makes millions of conversations as personal as one," said Rob LoCascio, founder and CEO of LivePerson.