Zoom Shares July Updates; RingCentral Expands Rooms Ecosystem

In today's edition, we cover the latest Zoom updates for its various services, and then look at new partners and features for RingCentral Rooms.

Zoom Updates Contact Center, Meetings, Phone, and More



In a blog post this week, Zoom shared a host of updates to its various services, including changes to Zoom Contact Center, Meetings, Phone, Whiteboard, and Chat.

Customizable waiting rooms : Account admins can now customize waiting rooms for video customer calls with media from an asset library. For instance, admins can customize the waiting room with a reminder message on the resources to have ready or links that customers can click to receive more information.

: Account admins can now customize waiting rooms for video customer calls with media from an asset library. For instance, admins can customize the waiting room with a reminder message on the resources to have ready or links that customers can click to receive more information. Consumer language options : Admins can set a customer's default language through the flow editor. The language can also be set based on the phone number dialed into via the Script widget or the Set Variable widget.

: Admins can set a customer's default language through the flow editor. The language can also be set based on the phone number dialed into via the Script widget or the Set Variable widget. Elevate to a video call : Admins can enable or disable the ability to upgrade an active chat engagement to a video call.

: Admins can enable or disable the ability to upgrade an active chat engagement to a video call. File sharing : Agents and customers can now share files like pictures and documents during an active web chat engagement.

: Agents and customers can now share files like pictures and documents during an active web chat engagement. Estimated wait time : Customers in a waiting room can now receive the estimated wait time for the queue, which is based on several variables like average handle time.

: Customers in a waiting room can now receive the estimated wait time for the queue, which is based on several variables like average handle time. Settings to display an agent's name: Admin and contact center managers can now display an agent’s first or full name.

For Zoom Meetings, the company made several updates, including:

Automatic updates : Admins can now enable automatic updates on the user, group, or account level.

: Admins can now enable automatic updates on the user, group, or account level. Language interpretation : Paid users can now assign live interpreters in Zoom Meetings to translate the audio into up to 25 different languages. Additionally, meetings host can designate up to 20 meeting participants as interpreters.

: Paid users can now assign live interpreters in Zoom Meetings to translate the audio into up to 25 different languages. Additionally, meetings host can designate up to 20 meeting participants as interpreters. Adding speaker attribution to downloaded transcripts: Speaker attributions will be added to the downloaded transcript file.

For Zoom Phone, the company announced:

End-to-end encryption (E2EE) for Zoom Phone : Zoom enabled E2EE during one-on-one Zoom Phone calls between users on the same Zoom account that occur via the Zoom client. The company will be expanding E2EE to its Breakout Rooms for users with paid accounts.

: Zoom enabled E2EE during one-on-one Zoom Phone calls between users on the same Zoom account that occur via the Zoom client. The company will be expanding E2EE to its Breakout Rooms for users with paid accounts. Provider Exchange updates : For Zoom's bring-your-own-carrier option, the company has added automated cloud peering with providers, replacing the need for on-prem equipment for peering purposes. Since its launch, Zoom has added five partners to its Phone Exchange program, including SIPPIO, PureIP, NuWave, 1-to-All, and ULA.

: For Zoom's bring-your-own-carrier option, the company has added automated cloud peering with providers, replacing the need for on-prem equipment for peering purposes. Since its launch, Zoom has added five partners to its Phone Exchange program, including SIPPIO, PureIP, NuWave, 1-to-All, and ULA. SMS short codes for two-factor authentication: Zoom Phone users can now receive a short code on their number for two-factor authentication purposes.

For Zoom Whiteboard, Zoom revealed:

Pre-set in-meeting whiteboard access : Users can now set the behavior of who can share a whiteboard in a meeting and who can take over a participant's whiteboard, with either host-only or all participant options. These options are available on the account, group, and user levels, the settings can be locked at the account or group level.

: Users can now set the behavior of who can share a whiteboard in a meeting and who can take over a participant's whiteboard, with either host-only or all participant options. These options are available on the account, group, and user levels, the settings can be locked at the account or group level. Whiteboard owner options : Zoom admins with edit access can change the owner of a Zoom Whiteboard through Whiteboard Management.

: Zoom admins with edit access can change the owner of a Zoom Whiteboard through Whiteboard Management. Whiteboard previews for Microsoft Teams and Slack : With the Zoom integration with Slack and Microsoft Teams, users will now receive a preview of the whiteboard when a link is shared. When a whiteboard is shared in Zoom, users will also receive a notification in Teams or Slack.

: With the Zoom integration with Slack and Microsoft Teams, users will now receive a preview of the whiteboard when a link is shared. When a whiteboard is shared in Zoom, users will also receive a notification in Teams or Slack. More shape options : Zoom has added arrows, clouds, hearts, hexagons, pentagons, stars, and other shapes to the app, and users can customize the size of the shape.

: Zoom has added arrows, clouds, hearts, hexagons, pentagons, stars, and other shapes to the app, and users can customize the size of the shape. Zoom Whiteboard in webinars: Webinar hosts and panelists can now launch a whiteboard within a Zoom Webinar.

Lastly, for Zoom Chat, the company announced the following updates:

Video share from mobile devices : Mobile users can share video files from their device's camera roll or file explorer to Zoom Chat.

: Mobile users can share video files from their device's camera roll or file explorer to Zoom Chat. New channel notifications : Users will receive a notification when they are added to a group chat or chat channel.

: Users will receive a notification when they are added to a group chat or chat channel. Anniversary chat celebration: To celebrate a work anniversary, when someone uses a variation of "happy anniversary" in Zoom Chat, the word, “ta-da” and celebratory emojis will rain down the chat window.

RingCentral Adds Rooms Features and Partners

Communications provider RingCentral has added several partners to its RingCentral Rooms service and added a host of new features. In addition to supporting Logitech, Poly, and Yealink, RingCentral added Avocor, Epos, and Jabra to its partner roster, which will allow enterprises to use their products with the RingCentral Rooms system.

The new features for RingCentral Rooms include: