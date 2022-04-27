Poly Releases Speakerphone, Lifesize Updates Interoperability Service

Welcome to the Wednesday, April 27, 2022, edition of the No Jitter Roll, our regular roundup of news and product announcements. In this edition, we share news on a speakerphone for home offices, a new feature to a video interoperability service, and an update to a monitoring and managing service for Cisco Call Manager and Microsoft Teams Phone System integrations.

Poly Releases Sync 10 Speakerphone

Device maker Poly this week revealed the Sync 10, a portable speakerphone designed for the home offices. The USB-powered Sync 10 features a two-microphone array, touch-sensitive controls, and a lightbar for call status. Additionally, the device is Microsoft and Zoom certified and works with other communications and collaboration apps. The device is currently available from Poly.com, Amazon, and Poly resellers worldwide.

This announcement comes after HP announced it’ll be acquiring the company to expand its hybrid work offerings. For a look back at the announcement, click here for No Jitter’s coverage of the announcement, or click here for industry analyst Dave Michel’s thoughts on the deal.

Lifesize Adds Feature to Interoperability Service

Video conferencing provider Lifesize announced Lifesize Connect Plus+, a new interoperability feature for its 4K Lifesize Cloud Room hardware. Currently, Lifesize Connect is an interoperability service that allows enterprises to connect meetings from different vendors with existing Lifesize hardware. Now with Lifesize Connect Plus+, users can join a Microsoft Teams or Zoom meeting directly from one of the Lifesize Icon 300/500/700 series of meeting room conferencing devices. Additionally, the Lifesize Connect service supports Linux desktop apps from leading video meeting providers, and no additional computing device is needed to make use of the service.

Voss Updates Automate Service

Digital workplace management technology provider Voss Solutions released the latest version of its automation management technology service, Voss Automate 21.3, which adds features to monitor and manage Cisco Call Manager and Microsoft Teams Phone System integrations.

Voss Automate 21.3 features include: