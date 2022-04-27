No Jitter is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Unified Communications & Collaboration

Poly Releases Speakerphone, Lifesize Updates Interoperability Service

In this No Jitter Roll, we cover the latest news Poly, Lifesize, and Voss Solutions.
Ryan Daily
April 27, 2022

Andrey Krushko Alamy Stock Vector.jpg

Image: Andrey Krushko - Alamy Stock Vector
Welcome to the Wednesday, April 27, 2022, edition of the No Jitter Roll, our regular roundup of news and product announcements. In this edition, we share news on a speakerphone for home offices, a new feature to a video interoperability service, and an update to a monitoring and managing service for Cisco Call Manager and Microsoft Teams Phone System integrations.
 
Poly Releases Sync 10 Speakerphone
Device maker Poly this week revealed the Sync 10, a portable speakerphone designed for the home offices. The USB-powered Sync 10 features a two-microphone array, touch-sensitive controls, and a lightbar for call status. Additionally, the device is Microsoft and Zoom certified and works with other communications and collaboration apps. The device is currently available from Poly.com, Amazon, and Poly resellers worldwide.
 
This announcement comes after HP announced it’ll be acquiring the company to expand its hybrid work offerings. For a look back at the announcement, click here for No Jitter’s coverage of the announcement, or click here for industry analyst Dave Michel’s thoughts on the deal.
 
Lifesize Adds Feature to Interoperability Service
Video conferencing provider Lifesize announced Lifesize Connect Plus+, a new interoperability feature for its 4K Lifesize Cloud Room hardware. Currently, Lifesize Connect is an interoperability service that allows enterprises to connect meetings from different vendors with existing Lifesize hardware. Now with Lifesize Connect Plus+, users can join a Microsoft Teams or Zoom meeting directly from one of the Lifesize Icon 300/500/700 series of meeting room conferencing devices. Additionally, the Lifesize Connect service supports Linux desktop apps from leading video meeting providers, and no additional computing device is needed to make use of the service.
 
Voss Updates Automate Service
Digital workplace management technology provider Voss Solutions released the latest version of its automation management technology service, Voss Automate 21.3, which adds features to monitor and manage Cisco Call Manager and Microsoft Teams Phone System integrations.
 
Voss Automate 21.3 features include:
  • Consolidated view for subscribers: IT admins can use a dashboard to view all the users and what services are assigned to them (Cisco, Microsoft, or both). The view can be broken down to a department or site, and IT admins can search for specific users.
  • An inventory of telephone numbers: IT admins can view all telephone numbers configured across an enterprise with a single repository, which shows the user and the number associated with them. IT admins can also assign a free number to a user.
  • Integrated dial plan: IT admins can configure and manage dial plans between Microsoft Teams and Cisco Call Manager, which allows users to keep the same telephone number during a migration.
  • Migration workflow: Organizations can use Voss's migration workflow to move users to Microsoft Teams and back either through a portal or in bulk.
  • Standard subscriber packages: IT admins can create standard user profiles for Cisco-only, Microsoft Teams-only, or both users.
  • Microsoft license reporting: IT admins can use Microsoft license reporting to monitor license usage across sites, departments, and individual units.

Tags:

Poly
Lifesize
Voss Solutions
hybrid work
Digital Workplace
interoperability
Microsoft
News & Views
Unified Communications & Collaboration
AI & Automation
News & Views
Product News
Technology Trends
Unified Communications