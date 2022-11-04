Ooma Boosts Call Flow Capabilities, ClearOne Debuts New Camera

Welcome to the No Jitter Roll, our weekly roundup of news about collaboration and communication. In today's edition, we cover the latest on Ooma Office's call flow capabilities, ClearOne's new huddle room camera, and GoTo Connect's new features.

Ooma Adds Advanced Call Flow Capabilities to Ooma Office

Call Queue Agent Log In/Log Out: Agents assigned to answer phones in a call queue can log in and log out of that queue using the Ooma Office desktop app, thus giving managers more accurate insight into staffing levels.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Integration: Customer data automatically pops up for incoming calls via Ooma Office Pro Plus, and Dynamics 365 automatically creates tasks for each call.

Shared Voicemail Boxes: There's now a dedicated voicemail box that can be accessed by everyone on the team.

Transfer Calls to External Lines: Virtual receptionists and Ring Groups can now be programmed to send calls to an external number outside the business.

Virtual receptionists and Ring Groups can now be programmed to send calls to an external number outside the business. Virtual Receptionist Scheduling: Admins can create up to five routing rules for Virtual Receptionists, each with its own custom audio greeting, call selection menu and actions, and time of day and day of week schedules.

Ooma Office Pro Plus bills at $29.95 per user per month.

ClearOne Launches New Camera Aimed at Huddle Rooms, Executive Offices

The communication device company announced the availability of the ClearOne UNITE 60 4K camera , a device intended for smaller professional spaces like executive offices, huddle rooms, or smaller productive collaborative spaces like classrooms or conference rooms. Interim CEO Derek Graham said, "The UNITE 60 camera fits perfectly in small meeting spaces and home offices while also providing an affordable entry point for classrooms where educators move around and need a tracking camera.”

The camera features automatic or remote-controlled digital pan/tilt/zoom (PTZ) capabilities which ensures remote attendees always have a clear view of local meeting participants when the meetings are held in Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Google Meet or WebEx, among other vendors, plus AI-powered smart face and voice tracking.

Specs include 2D and 3D noise reduction, a 120-degree field of view, and a plug-and-play USB 3.0 connection for video, control, and power. The UNITE 60 camera will be sold through ClearOne’s commercial channels.

New GoTo Connect Features Reduce IT Admin Workload

Dial Plan 2.0: The dial plan editor now offers admins a one-click feature to view call volume data in real-time from the last hour and to build trend reports to view calls coming in over the last one, seven, or 30 days.

Efficiency Mode: This feature recalibrates webcam resolution and screen share quality to prioritize coherent quality audio. The company says that leveraging Efficiency Mode will help users have more stable meeting experiences, which means less time spent troubleshooting with IT.

New phone lines in response to call volume: With the new dial plan editor, admins can add more phone lines if they notice heavy call volume or troubleshoot to ensure phone systems are still online if they notice a lack of inbound calls.

“With employees working from anywhere, providing consistent high-quality connections can be challenging, especially for IT admins. At GoTo, we continue to optimize for IT admins to give them the insights and reliability needed to reduce tickets and keep businesses running,” Paddy Srinivasan, Chief Executive Officer, GoTo, said.