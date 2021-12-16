No Jitter Roll: Zoom Takes Users to School, Dialpad and Poly Partner on Hybrid Work

This week, Zoom launches a content library for users planning to improve their savvy about the videoconferencing platform and opens its Marketplace to Theta Lake’s security and compliance suite. Dialpad enhances its Meetings platform and partners with Poly on hybrid work solutions, plus Lifesize introduces a multi-application meeting room solution enabling on-demand connectivity for the hybrid workplace. Additionally, Uniphore joins Cisco’s partner program.

Zoom Launches Learning Center, Offers Theta Lake Archive on Marketplace

Zoom announced the launch of its Zoom Learning Center, a content library filled with live and on-demand courses that cover all the company's products, including Meetings, Events & Webinars, Phone, and Rooms. After completing courses, users can also earn badges to demonstrate their aptitude with the platform. Zoom Learning Center is available on any device at no cost.

Also, Zoom Marketplace now features a free version of Theta Lake's archive. That means Zoom customers can now use Theta Lake's security and compliance suite to supervise all video, voice, and chat meeting content. They can also selectively archive chat, polling, or Q&A in meetings for compliance purposes and provide archiving in addition to AI-assisted supervision and third-party archiving integration for Zoom Phone.

Zoom customers can archive meetings, voice, chat, in-meeting chat, polling, and Q&A communications for up to 30 days at no cost and have access to robust eDiscovery and review capabilities, Theta Lake said.

Dialpad Enhances Meetings Platform, Partners with Poly on Rooms

Dialpad announced updates to its Meetings platform, including virtual backgrounds, improved screen sharing capabilities, unique meeting links for better security, mobile browser compatibility, and click-to-join access.

Dialpad and Poly also launched Dialpad Meetings for Rooms. Customers can now use Dialpad Meetings for Rooms to deploy, start, and join meetings via a plug-and-play interface. They can also connect distributed and hybrid teams with Poly Studio X series devices, eliminate software downloads, equip meeting rooms with flexible hardware, and provide participants with real-time transcription, Dialpad said.

Lifesize Room Solution Delivers On-Demand Connectivity

The video collaboration provider introduced Multi Application Room Solution (MARS) software to provide on-demand connectivity to Microsoft Teams, Cisco Webex, Zoom, and other videoconferencing platforms. The software integrates with existing Lifesize hardware devices so organizations can deliver video experiences to meeting participants whether they work in the office or from home, Lifesize said.

Uniphore Joins Cisco Partner Program

The conversational service automation provider announced its participation in Cisco SolutionsPlus, a partner program that enables enterprise buyers to design and implement complete end-to-end customer solutions. Cisco customers and channel partners can purchase Uniphore's conversational automation products through Cisco's SolutionsPlus Program.

