No Jitter Roll: Zoom Enhancements, Fuze Platform Updates

This week, Zoom introduces auto-generated captions for everyone, plus improved event hosting; Fuze updates its UC and contact center platforms; Verizon Business improves its SD-WAN solution; LogMeIn tailors its UCaaS platform to the legal market, and Inteliquent launches a Teams Certified E911 calling solution.

Zoom Enables Live Transcription, Adds Features to Zoom Events

Zoom announced auto-generated captions (live transcription) are now available on all free Zoom Meeting accounts in addition to paid Zoom Meetings and Zoom Video Webinar accounts. The feature is available in English, with plans to expand to other languages in the future. Auto-generated captions were previously limited to paid Zoom meeting accounts.

Additionally, Zoom revealed that its Events license holders can now use the platform to host multi-day and multi-session conferences. The new features span the life of an event from preparation (speaker session and bio editing, session videos, batch agenda uploading, and multi-day/multi-track support); mid-event features (attendee networking, chat moderation, session directories) to post-event follow-up surveys, recordings for on-demand viewing, analytics for attendance, engagement, and revenue reports.

Zoom has also added support for international event hosting, allowing users from Brazil, Hong Kong, Italy, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland to host paid events on the platform.

Fuze Updates UC Platform, Expands Manufacturing Offering

At its virtual event for customers and analysts, Productfest 2021, Fuze made several announcements regarding its UC and contact center platforms.

First, the company announced platform enhancements and functionalities to help hybrid workers communicate and collaborate more effectively in a distributed work environment. They include:

Mobile, Meetings, Admin Feature Updates

Swipe to reply messaging and push-to-talk voice memos for mobile-first workers

‘Your agents’ view, and watchlists in Fuze Supervisor for tablets to communicate with teams on-the-go

Expanded Emergency Services that include more detailed administrator options and end-user location selection

Call Flow Manager enhancements, including a new automated DID port solution and improved department management

Microsoft Teams Integrations

Hybrid mode and Fuze Contact Center agent tab to collaborate across both Fuze and Microsoft Teams platforms

Flexible direct routing and enhanced access to call history for Fuze users with any Teams license

Fuze also announced two offerings to streamline communications for manufacturing field technicians, facility floor employees, and remote support experts. They are:

Walkie-Talkie Mode allows users to send and receive audio messages in real-time by combining voice with asynchronous flexibility and chat. This new capability creates a hands-free communication option for individuals working in the field, on a factory floor, or in transit, Fuze said.

allows users to send and receive audio messages in real-time by combining voice with asynchronous flexibility and chat. This new capability creates a hands-free communication option for individuals working in the field, on a factory floor, or in transit, Fuze said. RealWear assisted reality wearable devices take photos and share live video footage with remote experts to help with equipment maintenance, installation, and inspection tasks, in addition to providing hands-free access to meetings, calling, and messaging within a heads-up display.

Verizon Business Expands Global Managed Services

Verizon Business expanded its global SD-WAN offering to include Verizon Software-Defined Secure Branch with Fortinet Secure SD-WAN. The solution works with many network modes of transport, including MPLS, Internet, Broadband, and wireless, to enable hybrid wide area network (WAN) and local area network (LAN) transformation.

“Fortinet is committed to supporting our partners and customers with innovative, secure, SD-WAN technology based on a security-driven networking approach that tightly integrates an organization’s network infrastructure and security architecture,” John Maddison, EVP of products and CMO at Fortinet said. By leveraging Fortinet Secure SD-WAN, Verizon enables organizations to take a work from anywhere approach to their network and security to support remote and hybrid workforces,” Maddison added.

LogMeIn Adds Legal Twist to GoToConnect

The cloud software provider introduced GoToConnect Legal, an updated version of its unified communications as a service (UCaaS) platform for the legal market. Customers can now use GoToConnect Legal to:

Track billable time through integrations with several practice management suites, including Clio and LawGro.

Streamline call logs by entering time spent on GoTo calls and messaging directly into Clio.

Schedule client and internal meetings via Calendly and create video meetings directly from your calendar.

Maintain client interactions with Find Me/Follow Me, CallFlip, video and audio meetings, messaging, contact center capabilities.

Inteliquent Launches Teams Certified E911 Calling Solution

The cloud communications provider announced the availability of its E911 solution for Teams with Direct Routing. Service providers can now deliver E911 calling for Teams users via a public safety-grade platform that provides geographically and carrier-diverse call processing and location management platforms.

Organizations can have location information extracted during the 911 call and deliver the information to the appropriate public safety answering point, in addition to supporting Kari's Law and RAY BAUM'S Act (PSAP). With each 911 call, Inteliquent and Microsoft Teams work together to automatically locate Teams clients and provide dispatchable location information. No additional software is required to enable this solution.