No Jitter Roll: Video Indexing for Teams Meetings, Email Intelligence Tool Launched

The news doesn’t stop coming, so we’re continuing to roll along with our new No Jitter Roll format and frequency of a few times a week.

In this edition: CLIPr debuts a video meeting indexing tool and Neustar adds an email management tool to its customer-management services.

CLIPr Offers Microsoft Teams Customers Indexing For All-hands Meetings

The video analysis and management software vendor announced CLIPr Freemium All-hands , a program that uses machine learning to analyze recorded video footage to index the key topics and visual cues in each video. Users can then search for content using keywords, emojis, or speaker names and create personalized video highlight reels of their meetings to reference and share securely.

CLIPr Freemium All-hands is available via visit Microsoft AppSource; the free trial gives customers up to four hours of analysis per month, with 50 hours of backlog analysis.

“As enterprises adjust to the increase in virtual meetings and time spent in them, we are excited to launch the CLIPr Freemium All-hands program, allowing employees to easily discover the information they need from meetings, and ultimately improve productivity and engagement in the virtual and hybrid workplace,” said Humphrey Chen, CEO of CLIPr. “We’re excited to offer this first fully-integrated experience to Microsoft Teams customers, followed by other workplace and video conferencing platforms.”

Neustar Launches Email Performance Tool

The information and analytics company added an email analysis tool to its Contact Center Solutions service suite. Neustar Email Intelligence provides email deliverability, activity, and linkage insights, which customers can use to analyze email strategies for different customer segments. Powered by the OneID identity resolution platform, Neustar Email Intelligence gives businesses a single holistic, connected view of their customers across all communication channels, both online and offline. OneID continuously corroborates, validates, and appends missing information across customer records.

Email Intelligence can track up to four email addresses per customer record, in addition to longevity and recent activity. This tool is meant to help organizations reduce the risk of sending sensitive information to the wrong recipient which can lead to being blacklisted or shut down.