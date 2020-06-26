No Jitter Roll: Return to Office, Verified SMS

This week we bring you news of application and resource suites aimed at supporting a safe return to the office, identity assurance for SMS and phone calls, embedded business messaging, and cloud archiving for enterprise communications.

Salesforce, Siemens, Citrix Take on Office Safety

As shared earlier this week on our sister site, WorkSpace Connect , Salesforce and Siemens have teamed with the aim of providing enterprises a way to create safe office environments. The pairing will bring together Work.com , a new suite of Customer 360 platform-powered applications and advisory resources from Salesforce, with Internet of Things (IoT) technology from Siemen’s Smart Infrastructure portfolio, to enable a touchless office, contact tracing using real-time data, and reservations for conference rooms and desks, the companies announced in a joint press release . Siemens’ IoT ecosystem partners Enlighted, which provides smart building sensors, and Comfy, which offers a workplace reservations app, feature in the initial, provide key functionality for the partnership, as noted in the release.

Siemens and Salesforce said they will be the first to deploy the new solutions in their own offices, including Siemens Smart Infrastructure headquarters in Zug, Switzerland, and Salesforce Tower in San Francisco.

Separately, Citrix this week announced that it has expanded its Workspace employee experience platform with new microapp capabilities aimed at facilitating a safe return to the office. With Workspace, enterprises will be able to manage key re-occupancy tasks such as conducting employee-readiness surveys, performing health screenings and self-certifications, location mapping, and contact tracing, Citrix said.

Mitto Adds Verified SMS

The Mitto offering is now available in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, India, Brazil, the U.K., France, Spain, and the Philippines.

Ribbon Takes On Robocalls

Ribbon Communications this week introduced a solution to address robocalls in real-time and on a per-call basis. The solution, called Ribbon Call Trust, leverages the company’s existing session border control, media gateway, policy and routing, call control, telephony identity, and analytics capabilities, and includes a new product: the Ribbon Identity Hub. Call Trust relies on machine learning techniques to validate a caller’s identity, intent, and reputation.

As part of the solution, the Identity Hub will serve as the central processing point for identity data and machine learning-based reputation assessments, which can run in private and public cloud environments, Ribbon said. Admins can run nuisance, fraud, and other models for the same call, and customize scoring and treatment of calls. Call Trust integrates with Ribbon’s analytics and STIR/SHAKEN signing and verification services, Ribbon said.

Google Expands Business Messages in Maps and Search

Google this week announced that it has expanded support for Business Messages in Maps and Search, providing the ability to integrate the messages app into customer service platforms. Additional new features include smart replies paired with live agent connection, visual product carousels, and customized welcome messages.

Business Messages is available for the services on Android devices, through Maps on iOS, and mobile websites. The Business Messages API current supports the English language, with others to follow.

Smarsh Heads to Microsoft Cloud

Enterprise archiving service provider Smarsh this week announced that Enterprise Archive is available on Microsoft Azure. With the service, enterprises can produce, search, and review content from over 80 communication channels, Smarsh said. Since the service is on Microsoft Azure, enterprises can scale their archive data volume, and Enterprise Archive runs simultaneously across three Azure Availability Zones . Additionally, Enterprise Archive features APIs for content ingestion, data enrichment, and platform administration and can be integrated with separate AI, machine learning, natural language processing, and analytic services, according to Smarsh.