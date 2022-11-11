No Jitter Roll: Poly Releases Zoom Room System; Zoom Partners Share Integrations

Welcome to the No Jitter Roll, the regular round-up of news about the communications and collaboration industry. Today, we recap some partner announcements made at Zoomtopia this week, including from Poly, Observe.AI, Cresta, and Palo Alto Networks.

Poly Introduces Zoom Rooms System

Device maker Poly, now a part of HP , introduced its latest Zoom Rooms-certified conference room system , the Poly Studio Systems for Zoom Rooms. The Poly Studio System includes the HP Mini Conferencing PC and a Poly video bar device to match the size of the room, which can include the Poly Studio R30 for small-sized rooms, the Poly Studio USB for medium-sized rooms, and the Poly Studio E70 for large-size rooms.

Additionally, the system comes with the new Poly TC10 controller and scheduler, which can be used as a native Zoom Rooms Controller or as a Zoom Rooms scheduling display. The Poly TC10 is available either as a part of the Poly Studio for Zoom Rooms or separately as a standalone accessory and room scheduling display.

The Poly Studio System for Zoom Rooms with the Poly TC10 controller/scheduler will be available to North America and Europe later this month, and it will be available worldwide in 2023.

Observe.AI, Cresta, Palo Alto Networks Share Integrations

In addition to device announcements, vendors across the Zoom ecosystem shared new integrations for Zoom Meetings, Zoom Contact Center, and other services. These integrations include:

Observe.AI announces Zoom Contact Center integration : Contact center AI provider Observe.AI has announced an integration of its conversation intelligence and workflow automation capabilities into Zoom Contact Center, which will allow enterprises to extract insight from customer engagements. With the integration, Zoom Contact Center customers can use Observe.AI to analyze customer interactions across channels to surface insight like customer sentiment. These insights can subsequently be automatically incorporated into agent evaluations and coach workflows for the purpose of training contact center agents.

: Contact center AI provider Observe.AI has announced an integration of its conversation intelligence and workflow automation capabilities into Zoom Contact Center, which will allow enterprises to extract insight from customer engagements. With the integration, Zoom Contact Center customers can use Observe.AI to analyze customer interactions across channels to surface insight like customer sentiment. These insights can subsequently be automatically incorporated into agent evaluations and coach workflows for the purpose of training contact center agents. Cresta partners with Zoom for contact center AI : Contact center intelligence provider Cresta announced an integration that would allow Zoom Contact Center customers to access Cresta's suite of AI capabilities, which include Agent Assist, Knowledge Surfacing, Supervisor coaching, QA, and Insights. With the Agent Assist capabilities, agents can leverage automatic notetaking, call summaries, and AI-powered call checklists, while Cresta's Insights dashboard will group customer calls into common themes to discover customer patterns, as Cresta shared on its website.

: Contact center intelligence provider Cresta announced an integration that would allow Zoom Contact Center customers to access Cresta's suite of AI capabilities, which include Agent Assist, Knowledge Surfacing, Supervisor coaching, QA, and Insights. With the Agent Assist capabilities, agents can leverage automatic notetaking, call summaries, and AI-powered call checklists, while Cresta's Insights dashboard will group customer calls into common themes to discover customer patterns, as Cresta shared on its website. Palo Alto Network releases joint offering for Zoom management: Cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks announced a new joint offering that'll integrate its Autonomous Digital Experience Management service (ADEM) with Zoom's Quality of Service Subscription. The combined offering will bring meeting, calling, and networking metrics into a single dashboard and allow IT admins to troubleshoot and resolve video meeting issues. ADEM for Zoom is expected to be available in early calendar year 2023 through Palo Alto Networks.

