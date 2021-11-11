No Jitter Roll: Meta, Microsoft Teams, Webex Integrations

This week, we share contact-center related announcements from the Nvidia AI conference, GTC 2021, Workplace from Meta unveils two integrations with Microsoft Teams, and Tollring integrates analytics with Webex Calling. Segra also upgrades its hosted voice with Webex unified communications and collaboration (UCC) offering, and Calendly integrates with the Webex collaboration platform.

Nvidia Showcases AI Audio Tool & Speech Recognition Services

Graphics processor unit (GPU) provider Nvidia shared a host of announcements during its GTC 2021 AI conference, related to contact center, Microsoft Teams, and other areas.

First, Nvidia revealed a new tool within its Riva speech AI software called Riva Custom Voice that allows developers to generate unique human-like voices with 30 minutes of audio data. Riva Custom Voice can generate unique voices for use in virtual assistants, virtual call-center agents, and other speech-based apps. Riva Customer Voice is available in the latest version of the Riva software, which is in beta. Nvidia also announced that Microsoft applied its Triton open-source inference serving software and GPUs to its Azure Cognitive Services. Microsoft supported its Cognitive Services with Triton to improve the accuracy of meeting transcriptions and captions while reporting no impact to their real-time delivery.

Workplace from Meta Joins Forces with Microsoft Teams

Workplace from Meta and Microsoft Teams announced two integrations aimed at improving business-to-employee communication.

First, Workers can now access and react to Workplace posts and news feeds via a pinned tab in Teams (pictured above), a change from switching between Workplace and Teams. The second integration, available in 2022, will enable users to stream Teams meetings to Workplace groups, which provide private spaces to discuss projects, manage information, and securely share documents with colleagues or clients. Employees will have the ability to watch live meetings and events on whichever app they are using or catch up later by watching a recording on Workplace, Ujjwal Singh, the head of Workplace at Meta, wrote in a blog post.

Businesses that use Workplace from Meta and Microsoft Teams platforms can use these integrations for free.

Tollring Combines iCall Analytics and Webex Calling

Tollring, a provider of business intelligence tools, launched an integration between its iCall Suite call analytics software and Webex Calling. iCall Suite for Webex Calling delivers information on the number of calls made, the amount of time spent talking on the phone, the time it takes to answer a call, the number of missed and returned calls, and the ability to review call journeys. Wallboards and KPI-driven dashboards can also help companies manage customer-facing teams and improve performance through historical trend analysis and reporting.

“In this new world of hybrid work, business insights are critical to making informed decisions. By integrating iCall Suite with Webex, we are enabling businesses all over the world to maximize the insight they can gain from their call data,” Tony Martino, CEO, Tollring, said in a prepared statement.

iCall Suite for Webex Calling is available via flexible monthly subscription for Webex Calling account and iCall Suite subscription holders.

Segra Upgrades Hosted Voice with Webex

Fiber infrastructure provider Segra added four seat packages to its existing Hosted Voice with Webex UCC offering. For Voice with Webex, standard and professional seat options are available. For Collaboration with Webex, professional plus and premium seats are available.

With standard seat capabilities, users can transition calls between devices using voicemail to email and softphone for calling via mobile and desktop, all while supporting call functions.

A professional seat includes the same features as a standard seat , plus instant messaging and presence, direct group messaging, and 25-way space meetings. Professional plus seat users also have access to softphone and messaging features, group space for hosting voice and video conferences, multi-party chat, and application or desktop sharing with up to 100 people. A dedicated personal meeting room with a conference bridge for up to 100 participants is also available.

Besides hosting the same features as the professional plus seat, a premium seat includes meeting recording, remote desktop control, presenter controls, and recording transcription services.

Calendly Integrates with Webex Collaboration Platform