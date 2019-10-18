No Jitter Roll: Five for Friday

For this week’s No Jitter Roll, we continue our Zoomtopia coverage with a slew of product and software announcements from the event. Then, we catch up on some of the latest news happening elsewhere in the industry, including another new videoconferencing solution and the latest AI and call analytics enhancements.

From Zoomtopia: Product and Partner News

At Zoomtopia 2019, companies from across the UCC spectrum showcased their latest and greatest and promoted their partnership with event host Zoom Video Communications. Here’s a look at some of the other announcements made during and before the event:

Panopto enhances Zoom integration — Enterprise video platform provider Panopto rolled out its new Zoom integration, now available from the Zoom App Marketplace. With the enhanced integration, Zoom/Panopto users can retrieve recorded meetings, as well as organize, edit, and share recordings with individuals or groups.

— Enterprise video platform provider Panopto rolled out its new Zoom integration, now available from the Zoom App Marketplace. With the enhanced integration, Zoom/Panopto users can retrieve recorded meetings, as well as organize, edit, and share recordings with individuals or groups. MXL speaks up — Professional audio equipment provider MCL Microphones introduced an audio-tracking microphone system that integrates with select Zoom-certified cameras. The MXL Zoom Room Speaker Switch System includes a three-microphone array of MXL’s AC-44 miniature USB microphones, MXL said.

— Professional audio equipment provider MCL Microphones introduced an audio-tracking microphone system that integrates with select Zoom-certified cameras. The MXL Zoom Room Speaker Switch System includes a three-microphone array of MXL’s AC-44 miniature USB microphones, MXL said. Yamaha in Zoom Rooms — Similarly, audio- and videoconferencing technology provider Yamaha Unified Communications unveiled its Yamaha YVC-1000 USB and Bluetooth Speakerphone for Zoom Rooms. The device can daisy-chain up to five microphones and pair with external speakers and microphone system via an input jack, Yamaha said.

— Similarly, audio- and videoconferencing technology provider Yamaha Unified Communications unveiled its Yamaha YVC-1000 USB and Bluetooth Speakerphone for Zoom Rooms. The device can daisy-chain up to five microphones and pair with external speakers and microphone system via an input jack, Yamaha said. Go to the board With Kaptivo — Whiteboard collaboration system provider Kaptivo introduced Kaptivo for Zoom Rooms. The Kaptivo service is available in either Basic, Business, or Enterprise ($10, $17, $24/month) service levels, Kaptivo said.

— Whiteboard collaboration system provider Kaptivo introduced Kaptivo for Zoom Rooms. The Kaptivo service is available in either Basic, Business, or Enterprise ($10, $17, $24/month) service levels, Kaptivo said. Crestron ‘Flexes’ into Zoom Rooms — Communication and collaboration technology provider Crestron debuted its Crestron Flex for Zoom Rooms at the event. The new solution offers one-touch joins, provides native Zoom Rooms support, and can be deployed via the Crestron XiO Cloud IoT platform, Crestron said.

— Communication and collaboration technology provider Crestron debuted its Crestron Flex for Zoom Rooms at the event. The new solution offers one-touch joins, provides native Zoom Rooms support, and can be deployed via the Crestron XiO Cloud IoT platform, Crestron said. Samsung and Zoom team up — In partnership news, Samsung announced a partnership with Zoom to create Zoom Rooms hardware offerings, starting first with a “Samsung Zoom Rooms Kit.” The kits will be available shortly after the event and will ship first in the U.S. before expanding to other countries, Samsung said (see previous coverage on Zoom’s new Rooms appliance program).

— In partnership news, Samsung announced a partnership with Zoom to create Zoom Rooms hardware offerings, starting first with a “Samsung Zoom Rooms Kit.” The kits will be available shortly after the event and will ship first in the U.S. before expanding to other countries, Samsung said (see previous coverage on Zoom’s new Rooms appliance program). Avocor, Logitech touch on Zoom — Global collaboration display provider Avocor has joined with Logitech to deliver easy-to-use/install Zoom Rooms for Touch solutions. The Avocor ALZ systems are available in three sizes (65, 75, and 86 inches) and two performance options (IR or InGlass premium), Avocor said.

— Global collaboration display provider Avocor has joined with Logitech to deliver easy-to-use/install Zoom Rooms for Touch solutions. The Avocor ALZ systems are available in three sizes (65, 75, and 86 inches) and two performance options (IR or InGlass premium), Avocor said. Talkdesk integrates with Zoom — Cloud contact center provider Talkdesk announced an an integration with Zoom PhonesCustomers can bring existing phone numbers from Zoom Phone to Talkdesk, Talkdesk said.

— Cloud contact center provider Talkdesk announced an an integration with Zoom PhonesCustomers can bring existing phone numbers from Zoom Phone to Talkdesk, Talkdesk said. Jabra PanaCast in Zoom Rooms – At the event, Jabra announced that Zoom selected its Jabra PanaCast as the video solution for its telepresence capability, Zoom Rooms Speaker Switching. The add-on Zoom Rooms Speaker Switching solution equips rooms with the tools to run or join video meetings with a single button tap.

TrueConf Releases Videoconferencing System

In other videoconferencing news, this week TrueConf revealed TrueConf Group, a plug-and-play videoconferencing system.

Features of the video system include:

Built-in MCU — The device allows up to eight connections on a single conference without the need of an external bridge, TrueConf said.

— The device allows up to eight connections on a single conference without the need of an external bridge, TrueConf said. Native compatibility with room systems — The system can integrate with any videoconferencing endpoints, content sharing, remote camera control, and customized video layouts.

— The system can integrate with any videoconferencing endpoints, content sharing, remote camera control, and customized video layouts. Remote control access — for controlling endpoints, cameras, and communications sessions

Additionally, the TrueConf Group system is fully compatible with TrueConf’s existing ecosystem of video collaboration solutions. The device will be shipping globally with multiple configurations starting in 2019, TrueConf said.

The Pensando Edge Services Platform is a programmable software-defined cloud, computing, networking, storage, and security service, Pensando said. The service can transform an enterprise’s current on-prem infrastructures into a cloud-like environment, making devices “cloud-ready” and allowing device data to be collected from existing hardware, Pensando said. Additionally, the service allows enterprises to chain disparate services together in any order, without loss of performance at 100Gbps with minimum or no impact on jitter.

Concurrently, the company announced that it has raised up to $145 million in Series C funding. The startup is backed by John Chambers, who serves as the chairman of the board of directors, and led by Cisco alumni Mario Mazzola, Prem Jain, Luca Cafiero, and Soni Jiandani.

Verint Announces Knowledge Management Enhancements

Enhancements include new AI technology and automation features to share knowledge more freely between contact center, mobile users, and virtual agents, Verint said. The solution allows agents to find relevant information with a search and allows them to utilize guide decision trees for complex issues.

Donoma Enhances Call Analytics Platform

Lastly, communications analytics provider Lastly, communications analytics provider Donoma Software announced enhancements to its OneView 3.8 call center platform.

With OneView, enterprises can gain insight into call responsiveness, receive visual representations of their call flows with animations, and create reports for cost analysis, according to Donoma. With the 3.8 version, OneView users will be to get insight from Cisco’s call center platforms and track real-time performance data from a dashboard.