No Jitter Roll: AI Investments, New COO, Hybrid Work Suite

In today’s edition, Zoom puts money into sales coaching, RingCentral welcomes former AT&T Business chief product officer (CPO) and chief marketing officer (CMO) as its chief operating officer (COO), plus NWN announces a suite of integrated collaboration services for hybrid workers.

Zoom Invests in AI Sales Coach Second Nature

The collaborative meetings service provider's Zoom Apps Fund contributed to Second Nature’s $12.5M Series A round of funding, along with signals Venture Capital, StageOne Ventures, and Cardumen Capital.

Customers use Second Nature to train with sales simulations via natural language AI. By practicing with "Jenny" and other AI-powered conversation partners, sales professionals improve their performance and confidence by gaining real-time, personalized feedback.

"After more than a year of our global sales team training and certifying on Second Nature, we truly understand the enormous potential in AI-driven sales training," said Colin Born, Head of Zoom Ventures. "We decided to become a strategic investor in Second Nature because we're already enjoying the fruits of this cutting-edge solution – and expect to continue reaping benefits in the years to come."

RingCentral Appoints AT&T Exec as New Chief Operating Officer

Cloud communications provider RingCentral announced that Mo Katibeh, former CPO and CMO at AT&T Business, is joining the company as COO on January 18, 2022. Katibeh will report to founder, chairman, and CEO Vlad Shmunis, and take over products, sales, marketing, and customer experience, RingCentral said. While at AT&T, Katibeh had been the chief product and platform officer responsible for AT&T Business’s product development, pricing, distribution/channel strategy, compensation, analytics.

“Given Mo’s customer-first mentality, deep appreciation for innovation, and proven track record…I am confident that he will be an invaluable asset to our entire team as we head into an exciting 2022 and beyond,” Shmunis said.

NWN Hybrid Work Suite Aids Customer and Employee Experience

Cloud communications provider NWN launched a Hybrid Work Suite that includes integrated cloud calling, networking, security services, and an experience management platform.

With the Carousel Hybrid Work Suite, NWN customers have access to end-to-end cloud collaboration, consistent user experiences across mobile, desktop, desktop, messaging, meeting, video, and voice, as well as high-definition video, screen sharing, and a continuous collaboration experience within meetings, NWN said.

NWN's Hybrid Work Suite supports single and multi-tenant cloud deployment options across Cisco, Avaya, and Microsoft calling ecosystems and is available with pricing starting at less than $20 per user per month.