LiveVox Available on Salesforce AppExchange; Zoom Invests in Ecosystem

Welcome to the June 3, 2022, edition of the No Jitter Roll, our regular round-up of news in the communication and collaboration space. Today, we share news on an integration between a contact center service and a CRM, an initiative to boost a partner ecosystem, and a new wireless IP phone.

LiveVox Now Available as a Salesforce Integration

Contact center provider LiveVox announced that its service is now available on the Salesforce AppExchange, which will allow enterprises and their users to leverage the two systems together. With the LiveVox Contact Center for Salesforce integration, contact center agents can make and answer calls from Salesforce workspaces.

Other features of the combined service include:

A single user interface for voice: With the LiveVox Agent Panel in the Salesforce CRM window, users can access the voice call functionality provided by LiveVox.

Outbound manual dial: Agents can make outbound calls to specific contacts, and they can leverage the interaction history provided in the Salesforce CRM to guide customer interactions.

Inbound calls with customer information: Agents that pick up an inbound call will see related customer records and open cases for the customer who is calling.

Call activity logs: When an agent picks up a call, a call record is automatically created in Salesforce, which will allow agents and supervisors to review call activity notes and follow-up tasks.

Zoom Ventures Aims to Expand Partner Ecosystem

Last week, Zoom revealed its latest initiative to drive innovation for its ecosystem with Zoom Ventures. With Zoom Ventures, the company will support start-ups financially that "align with Zoom's core platform and adjacent markets," which can include products and services related to customer experience, hybrid work collaboration, or the modern workplace. Zoom aims to provide a minimum of $250,000 in funding per start-up, and it will focus on companies that are in the early to the growth stage of their business, as Zoom shared on the Zoom Ventures webpage

An already-established part of Zoom Ventures is the Zoom Apps Fund. Since the program began in July 2021, Zoom has used the $100 million fund to support 25 companies building out apps and integrations using the Zoom Developer Platform. As shared in this No Jitter article , some of the first-round recipients of the Zoom Apps fund include collaboration and productivity providers Docket, Fathom, Hive, Polly, Spinach, Warmly, and WorkPatterns; DE&I and people-focused apps from BrightHire and Canvas; and community and charity app Pledge.

Grandstream Expands Wi-Fi IP Phone Portfolio