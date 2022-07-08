GoTo Announces Miradore Acquisition; AVer Releases Whiteboard Camera

Welcome to the No Jitter Roll, the regular round-up of news about collaboration and communication. In today's edition, we cover the latest acquisition around mobile device management and a new camera for whiteboard collaboration.

GoTo Expands Mobile Device Management Capabilities

Unified communications and remote IT support provider GoTo announced its intent to acquire mobile device management (MDM) provider Miradore from technology investor Standout Capital and other shareholders. Following the deal closure, Miradore will be integrated into GoTo's Resolve IT Support and Management product, expected early next year. With Miradore, IT teams can manage end users remotely across Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows devices and access security features like device lockdown and control capabilities.

“Our goal at Miradore has always been to help organizations secure and manage their IT devices smarter and more efficiently. Joining together with GoTo, a global leader in flexible work and IT Support solutions, gives us the opportunity to collaborate on the technology and resources to take that mission to the next level,” said Simo Salmensuu, CEO of Miradore, in the announcement.

Earlier this year, GoTo rebranded, changing its name from LogMeIn, focusing on its GoTo series of services. As part of that rebrand, GoTo simplified its product portfolio to include its GoTo Connect (its UCaaS offering) and GoTo Resolve service, as reported in this No Jitter article . In addition to the rebrand, the company was acquired in late 2019 by private equity firms Francisco Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital.

AVer Releases Camera for Hybrid Work Whiteboard Collaboration

Video collaboration provider AVer Information revealed its CAM130 Content Camera, a conferencing room camera designed for whiteboard sharing in virtual meetings. With an AI-based feature called Keystone Correction used in conjunction with Microsoft Teams (desktop or mobile app version), the CAM130 will flatten the view of a whiteboard for remote participants and provide a view of the whiteboard unobstructed by the presenter. Additionally, the CAM130 comes with an adjustable whiteboard mount.





ICYMI: This Week Over at WorkSpace Connect

In addition to the collaboration and communication resources shared on this site, we’re covering the future of work on our sister site, WorkSpace Connect, which looks at the intersection of HR, IT, and facilities/real estate. Articles from this week include: