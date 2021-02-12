No Jitter Roll: UCaaS Migration, Healthcare Video

This week we share announcements around two UCaaS deployments, workspace analytics, AI in the contact center, and healthcare video.

Construction Materials Distributor Taps RingCentral

RingCentral this week announced that Foundation Building Materials (FBM), a construction materials distributor for the commercial and residential trades, has migrated from legacy systems to its UCaaS platform, RingCentral Office. FBM, which has 3,600 employees across 180 locations, is using RingCentral Office for voice calling, team messaging, and video meetings. And, via the mobile app, employees can stay connected when they’re on the go — an important factor for FBM, which is a 24/7 shop that customers must be able to reach at all times, Wasi Ahmed, CIO at FBM, said in a prepared statement. In addition, by consolidating from multiple providers down to just one, FBM has been able to resolve what Ahmed called one of the company’s biggest pain points: billing.

Cisco Adds Historical Workspace Data to Control Hub; Shares McLaren Racing Win

Cisco this week announced that it now provides historical analytics as part of the Workspaces tab it introduced last summer for its Control Hub collaboration management platform with an eye on helping companies prepare for a return office. The historical analytics complements the real-time people count, room presence, and noise detection data delivered from Webex Room, Board, or Desk series devices, Cisco said. In addition, companies using Webex Room Navigator for conference room control gain data on ambient temperature, relative humidity, and noise quality, Cisco said. IT, HR, and other workplace strategists can analyze the data in Control Hub to spot actionable insights and trends that inform their return-to- office strategy, Cisco added.

Separately, Cisco this week announced that McLaren Racing will integrate Webex into its SlipStream livestreaming service, expected to go live this year to create virtual live-action experiences for fan and partner. Via Webex, McLaren will deliver behind-the-scenes content on the McLaren Formula 1 team. And, using Webex AI capabilities, McLaren will be able to gather real-time data on viewers’ reactions and emotional feedback, Cisco said.

Windstream Enterprise Enhances CX with AI

Managed services provider Windstream Enterprise this week announced that it has added Mitel’s Google Contact Center AI-powered virtual agent and agent assist capabilities to its XCaaS platform, which leverages UCaaS and CCaaS from Mitel as well. The AI agents run on Mitel’s Contact Center Messenger platform, which integrates into the Windstream platform. This AI combination should allow companies to streamline the customer interaction by offloading routine inquiries to the conversational bot and helping agents reach quicker resolutions with guided assistance, Windstream said.

Pexip Reinforces Commitment to Healthcare

Video platform and services provider Pexip this week revealed two solutions designed with healthcare providers and security in mind. Via Pexip Health , a new video platform, healthcare providers can offer patients secure and easy-to-join telehealth visits from any location or device. Pexip Health, which focuses on patient safety, workflow integration, and the efficacy of virtual versus in-person consultations, is for mid-sized to large hospitals, Pexip said.