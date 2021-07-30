No Jitter Roll: UCaaS Edge Monitoring, Microsoft Teams Link Safety

This week we share announcements around smart edge monitoring, a UCaaS-CCaaS partnership, safe link technology for Microsoft Teams, a virtual event platform update, a STIR/SHAKEN call authentication implementation, and Google Voice enhancements.

Netscout Launches Smart Edge Monitoring

Netscout, a cybersecurity, service assurance, and business analytics vendor, this week introduced Smart Edge Monitoring, a new technology approach that combines packet analysis with synthetic transaction testing . The Smart Edge Monitoring portfolio, available now, comprises Netscout’s nGeniusPULSE nPoint agents, for gathering insight at user locations; the InfiniStreamNG appliances, for providing visibility at strategic network, data center, and cloud locations; and the Omnis Cloud Adaptor, which integrates with the InfiniStreamNG applications for combined packet-based analysis and synthetic testing, Netscout said. By integrating packet analysis and synthetic testing, Smart Edge Monitoring will be able to detect problems more quickly than possible with siloed solutions, Netscout said. For UCaaS deployments, Smart Edge Monitoring can help identify problems such as join-meeting delays, bad audio, and poor-quality video, Netscout added.

Ooma, UJET Team On UCaaS, CCaaS

UCaaS provider Ooma this week announced that it will now offer UJET contact center seats as part of enterprise deployments. While this does not include a technical integration, Ooma is offering implementation, first-level support, and a single invoice for the Ooma and Ujet services, an Ooma spokesperson said. Additionally, UJET will refer customers and prospects to Ooma when they need UCaaS, Ooma added.

Microsoft Adds Safe Links for Teams

Microsoft this week announced general availability of its link-scanning functionality, Safe Links, for Microsoft Teams. When Safe Links is enabled, a user who clicks on a malicious link within a Teams conversation, group, or channel will receive a warning in a default web browser or, if clicking on a URL from a pinned tab, within the Teams interface, Microsoft said. Admins can configure Safe Links for Teams within the Microsoft 365 Defender portal, Microsoft added.

Verizon Business Boosts BlueJeans Events Customization

Verizon Business this week shared feature and partner integration updates for its BlueJeans Events platform. Now available are:

Widgets for HTML webpages — Event hosts can customize HTML webpages with BlueJeans Events widgets for chat, Q&A, and polling

— Event hosts can customize HTML webpages with BlueJeans Events widgets for chat, Q&A, and polling Closed captioning — Closed captioning is now available within BlueJeans Events at no extra cost

— Closed captioning is now available within BlueJeans Events at no extra cost Event playlists — Event hosts can upload MP3 files of up to 10MB to create a playlist for the event

— Event hosts can upload MP3 files of up to 10MB to create a playlist for the event Restricted Events — Admins can control who joins an event with domain-specific invitations. Additionally, event hosts can create a backstage chat for presenters, moderators, and event staff to hash out last-minute issues via an exclusive group chatbox

— Admins can control who joins an event with domain-specific invitations. Additionally, event hosts can create a backstage chat for presenters, moderators, and event staff to hash out last-minute issues via an exclusive group chatbox Invitation customization options — Event admins can include their company name in the from field of email invitations

In addition to these feature updates, Verizon Business announced partner integrations with marketing automation app Zapier, to provide attendee engagement metrics and logistics, and 3D event platform app MootUp, to create virtual reality events. Both these apps are available in the BlueJeans App Network, Verizon Business said.

Google Revamps Voice with Usability, Calling Updates

Google this week announced several usability and calling updates to Voice on Android, iOS, and web, aimed at improving the call experience. They are:

Missed Call Notification – Users can see why a call didn't ring and fix it by going to the Missed Call or Voicemail section and following the recommended steps, such as turning off Do Not Disturb or setting the device to receive incoming calls

– Users can see why a call didn't ring and fix it by going to the Missed Call or Voicemail section and following the recommended steps, such as turning off Do Not Disturb or setting the device to receive incoming calls Call Drop Reason and Redial – Users are now informed if a call dropped due to a poor Internet connection or other network problems, and optionally can cancel, end, or redial. If that fails, users can switch to their mobile carrier to complete the call. In this case, the call recipient will still see the caller’s Voice number (see image below), Google said

– Users are now informed if a call dropped due to a poor Internet connection or other network problems, and optionally can cancel, end, or redial. If that fails, users can switch to their mobile carrier to complete the call. In this case, the call recipient will still see the caller’s Voice number (see image below), Google said Caller ID – Customers using iOS can elect to show their Voice number as the caller ID when forwarding calls

– Customers using iOS can elect to show their Voice number as the caller ID when forwarding calls Delete Multiple SMS Messages at Once – Tap the avatar on one or more SMS threads, and a trash bin will appear on the app bar above the messages to delete the threads

Except for the missed call reason, which is still being rolled out, all of these features are available to all Google Workspace customers who have Google Voice, G Suite Basic, or Business subscriptions, Google said.

Twilio Tackles Robocalls, Completes STIR/SHAKEN Compliance

Cloud communications provider Twilio last week announced it achieved full compliance with the STIR/SHAKEN protocol. That means phone calls made via Twilio’s cloud platform will receive a stamp of approval indicating that the call isn't illegally spoofed. Should a call appear to be illegitimate, a screen indicator will issue an alert to users, Twilio said. Depending on the handset and network in use, calls may arrive with a green checkmark, or the handset may label a call with a warning such as “spam risk,” Twilio added.

Twilio also announced its inclusion in the Federal Communications Commission's Robocall Mitigation Database, which requires voice service providers to notify the agency of their robocall mitigation efforts.