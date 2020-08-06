No Jitter Roll: UCaaS Connectivity, Cloud Rebranding

These Fuze network connectivity options are now available.

EPOS Launches Expand 80 Line

Audio solutions provider EPOS, formerly a division of Sennheiser, this week launched its Expand 80 speakerphone series. Designed with medium/large-sized meeting rooms in mind, Expand 80 supports up to 16 in-room participants and can be expanded to 32 participants with separate Expand 80 Mic devices, EPOS said. These devices feature six beamforming microphones and can connect to a room system either by Bluetooth, USB-C, or near-field communications, according to EPOS. Expand 80 comes in either a standard edition or a Microsoft Teams-certified version (Expand 80T).

Expand 80, which EPOS showcased at Enterprise Connect Digital Conference & Expo , is available now. Expand 80T will be available once EPOS finishes the certification process, underway now. Both speakerphones cost $719. The Expand 80 Mic will be available in October for $199, EPOS said.

Avaya: OneCloud for All

Avaya has extended its OneCloud branding across its cloud portfolio, for better alignment of its CCaaS, UCaaS, and CPaaS offerings. Avaya’s existing UC, collaboration, contact center, and communications platform offerings now fall under three umbrellas:

Avaya OneCloud CCaaS, for contact center and workforce engagement solutions

Avaya OneCloud UCaaS, for UC and team collaboration tools

Avaya OneCloud CPaaS, APIs and other resources for communications-enabling applications and workflows

