No Jitter Roll: UCaaS Connectivity, Cloud Rebranding

The latest news from Fuze, EPOS, and Avaya.
Dana Casielles
August 07, 2020

Image: kras99 - stock.adobe.com
In this week’s No Jitter Roll, we round up announcements from Fuze, EPOS, and Avaya on network connectivity options, new speakerphones, and a cloud rebranding, respectively.
 
Fuze Expands Network Connectivity
UCaaS provider Fuze this week announced an expansion of connectivity options to its global network to afford customers greater flexibility, Fuze said. The new options are:
 
  • SD-WAN — Fuze has certified SD-WAN connectivity from four providers: Aryaka, Cato Networks, Silver Peak, and 128 Technology
  • Private Network Hosting — allows enterprises to deploy premises gear and network services in Fuze data centers rather than with a third-party hosting provider
  • Peering and SDN Interconnections — for private peering, Fuze said it supports connectivity from over 40 co-location facilities across all global regions, via the Equinix ECX and EpsilonTel Infiny software-defined network (SDN) fabrics; for public peering, customers managing peering at an enterprise co-lo facility can peer with Fuze’s edge within the building or campus. For dedicated peering, customers can cross-connect in Fuze facilities.
  • Bring Your Own Carrier — allows customers to maintain existing carrier contracts and relationships for voice calling, exclusively or in combination with Fuze’s voice service
These Fuze network connectivity options are now available.
 
EPOS Launches Expand 80 Line
Audio solutions provider EPOS, formerly a division of Sennheiser, this week launched its Expand 80 speakerphone series. Designed with medium/large-sized meeting rooms in mind, Expand 80 supports up to 16 in-room participants and can be expanded to 32 participants with separate Expand 80 Mic devices, EPOS said. These devices feature six beamforming microphones and can connect to a room system either by Bluetooth, USB-C, or near-field communications, according to EPOS. Expand 80 comes in either a standard edition or a Microsoft Teams-certified version (Expand 80T).
 
Expand 80, which EPOS showcased at Enterprise Connect Digital Conference & Expo, is available now. Expand 80T will be available once EPOS finishes the certification process, underway now. Both speakerphones cost $719. The Expand 80 Mic will be available in October for $199, EPOS said.
 
Avaya: OneCloud for All
Avaya has extended its OneCloud branding across its cloud portfolio, for better alignment of its CCaaS, UCaaS, and CPaaS offerings. Avaya’s existing UC, collaboration, contact center, and communications platform offerings now fall under three umbrellas:
 
Avaya OneCloud CCaaS, for contact center and workforce engagement solutions
Avaya OneCloud UCaaS, for UC and team collaboration tools
Avaya OneCloud CPaaS, APIs and other resources for communications-enabling applications and workflows
 
 
Ryan Daily, No Jitter associate editor, contributed to this article.

