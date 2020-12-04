No Jitter Roll: ASR & Voice Partnership; Enterprise A/V

This week we share updates around an automated speech recognition (ASR) and voice partnership, enterprise-quality A/V collaboration technology, a video meetings capability, and Gartner’s CCaaS Magic Quadrant report.
Red Box, Deepgram Partner for ASR
Through a partnership announced
this week, Red Box will integrate Deepgram’s ASR technology in Conversa, its open, microservices-based enterprise voice capture platform. The integration will allow enterprises to transcribe real-time audio streams. With the transcriptions, they get “open access and control” over unstructured and structured audio data, which they can use for use for AI, analytics, and compliance, in any application of their choice, the companies said.
ClearOne Introduces Enterprise Quality A/V Package
Cloud-based audio-video collaboration provider ClearOne this week announced
the general availability of Aura, a set of pre-packaged audio, video, and web conferencing solutions aimed at delivering an enterprise-quality experience in the home. The Aura packages comprise a range of microphones, A/V conferencing equipment, cameras, and collaboration component choices, with the goal of optimizing acoustics and video delivery in the home office, ClearOne said.
Aura is available directly to remote workers or resellers and comes with a free lifetime subscription to Collaborate Space
, ClearOne’s video collaboration app.
Intermedia Debuts IVR Wizard
Cloud communications provider Intermedia last month launched
Easy-IVR, a wizard-based tool for building or modifying interactive voice response systems (IVRs) in “as little as five minutes,” the company said. Easy-IVR includes a streamlined drop-down wizard flow; flexible workflows; English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Dutch, and French language options; a library of background music tracks; and direct rendering into Intermedia's contact center administration tool.
Easy-IVR is generally available with Intermedia Contact Center Pro and Elite packages.
Ooma Adds Video Meetings
UCaaS provider Ooma last month announced
the general availability of Ooma Meetings, adding video collaboration to its Office Pro business phone service. Ooma Meetings, which enables multiple users to share their screens at the same time, can run directly inside Edge, Safari, or Chrome browsers, Ooma said. Additional capabilities include a password option required to join, meet-now functionality, personal meeting ID, the ability to mute one or all, and chat messaging.
Ooma Meetings is available to Ooma Office Pro customers at no extra cost.
Gartner Names CCaaS Leaders
In this year's revamped CCaaS Magic Quadrant (MQ
), Gartner named three CCaaS providers as Leaders: Genesys for Genesys Cloud, Nice inContact for CXone, and Talkdesk for CX Cloud. Gartner defines Leaders as those contact center providers that have “strong support for the four pillars of great customer service, and an ability to serve multinational organizations with local sales as well as support organizations.” They also have brand recognition, serve customers through channel partners, and support varying levels of deployment complexity, including integrations with partners through established marketplaces, Gartner added.