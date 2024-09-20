How Productivity Measurement is Driving UCaaS Innovation

Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) has evolved over the years, and while many might assume the tech has matured, there's still innovation lurking in the space. Productivity coaching is one example. While the contact center suite monitors just about everything, analytics are comparatively new in UCaaS.

In recent years there have been some innovative solutions such as Balto and RingCentral’s RingSense for Sales, and UCaaS analytics continues to expand in terms of scope and vendors. For example, Prodoscore examines communications broadly, and the results go beyond assessing employee productivity; Prodoscore’s insights can also help managers identify specific behaviors that can and should be replicated. The cherry on top is that insights like this may also improve the adoption of UCaaS features.

Prodoscore analyzes how employees use communication tools such as telephony, email, chat, meetings, etc. The solution integrates with collaborative workspaces including (but not limited to) Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, Salesforce, LinkedIn and Slack, to obtain a more complete picture of employee activity. By looking at engagement across channels – including meetings, chat, and CRM.

It can identify what top performers do and how they interact with these systems. Armed with this information, managers can replicate what top performers have done with tailored best practices. Additionally, the data can reveal interesting patterns. For example, top performers might spend less time in the CRM than lower performers, possibly because they are more experienced with the application.

Prodoscore gives managers X-Ray vision into behaviors and patterns, allowing them to take proactive action before it’s too late. The data provided by such systems allows managers to pinpoint training gaps, identify patterns that lead to success, and make data-driven decisions to help boost employee performance. The platform’s side-by-side comparison tool visually compares activities and behaviors, making it easier to implement strategies that work.

It can be difficult to understand what actions correlate with success and what actions should be coached for replication. While many organizations may feel they already know their top performers, the key insight these systems offer is understanding why and how they perform so well. With this knowledge, organizations are better equipped to implement strategies to elevate their entire workforce. Whether it’s replicating the communication patterns of top performers or identifying potential issues like burnout or disengagement, surfacing the metrics that matter most can surely make productivity measurement both insightful and actionable.

Moreover, a system like Prodoscore offers visibility into historical data across multiple systems. This retrospective look can help identify long-term trends and set a baseline for future improvements. Its ease of implementation – in many cases with a set-up time measured in minutes – coupled with attention to cloud security and API-based integrations ensures that businesses can quickly adopt and rely on the platform without compromising their data integrity.

Companies like Prodoscore are pushing the boundaries of what these platforms can offer, expanding the focus from just communication to encompass productivity, collaboration, and overall employee engagement. By combining flexibility, transparency, and accountability, these firms help organizations not only understand their workforce better but also foster an environment where every employee has the opportunity to succeed. The measurement of productivity has caused a gap in collaboration for a long time. We now have the ability to benchmark activities and look for patterns, and then correlate those patterns to successful outcomes.

In an era where hybrid and remote work are the norm, tools like these are crucial. They offer the granular insights necessary to ensure that employees are not only working but working effectively. As the landscape of UCaaS continues to evolve, it’s clear that productivity measurement is one of the key innovations that is breathing new life into the space. Understanding employee activities and productivity exemplifies how innovation can deliver real value, helping businesses unlock their employees' full potential.

Dave Michels is a contributing editor and analyst at TalkingPointz.