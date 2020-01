Leading up to 2020, the trade press and Internet were full of all types of predictions on the future; the telecoms industry being no exception. But should we believe them, and should they influence our thinking for the coming months and years?

The key sources of predictions in our industry are analysts and vendors, and it’s worth considering why they make predictions. For analysts, it’s simply an extension of what they do. Their role is to interpret the industry and set-out facts and trends for their customers (who may be users or vendors). So, predictions should simply be an extrapolation of the trends that they identify and monitor. I’m somewhat more cynical about predictions made by vendors. In most cases, the predictions miraculously support their product strategy. Presumably, the belief is that if they tell us that something is the future often enough and loud enough, we will eventually believe it. But it’s not always so. One major vendor has been predicting the death of voice-only telephone systems in favor of video solutions for nearly 20 years now. I don’t doubt that that prediction is now coming to pass, but it certainly didn’t do so in the timeframe suggested by that vendor.

So what predictions are likely for the telecoms and unified communications (UC) industry in 2020? Well, the truth is that my crystal ball is no better than anybody else’s. But as a consultant, I’m more at the coal face in respect of what our customers are doing than analysts, who are often focusing on new product and service releases and believed intentions.

So rather than making a fresh set of predictions, I have looked at some of the key predictions made by others and considered whether there is any evidence or basis for them based on what my fellow consultants and I are seeing daily: