COVID-19's Long-term Impact on Remote Work and Learning

Businesses and educational institutions across the world are rapidly responding to the COVID-19 pandemic by implementing travel restrictions and work from home (WFH) and remote learning policies. To ensure business continuity during this crisis, these organizations must have robust, easy-to-use communication tools that enable remote work and learning. Video conferencing and group chat are coming to the rescue.

WFH: Leveraging Video Communications to Keep Employees Safe

The COVID-19 crisis is expected to have a lasting impact on how organizations view remote work — changing with it the communications and collaboration industry forever. Guidelines are being laid out by health and government agencies, and many businesses are rolling out mandatory WFH. For enterprises that are prepared, it’s “business as usual” or as close as one can get to it in times like these. However, for those that don’t have comprehensive WFH tools, this is a transformative moment.

Frost & Sullivan’s early data shows that this wave of WFH is creating an unprecedented base of new users as well as a rapid rise in usage among existing users that will leave an indelible impact on technology adoption and growth in years to come.

The technology and usability improvements that collaboration tools have seen over the last few years are coming handy, just as the world needs them the most. UCC providers from across the spectrum have also risen to the challenge and announced free offerings to accommodate quick and easy access to users who are working and learning from home. 8x8, Amazon Chime, AT&T, Avaya Spaces, Bluejeans, CafeX, Cisco Webex, Google Hangouts Meet, Lifesize, LogMeIn GoToMeeting, Microsoft Teams, PGi, RingCentral, Slack, and Zoom are among the many providers that have either announced free services or extended the reach and removed time limits for existing free offers. This roster of vendors is expected to grow as the number of COVID-19 cases rise globally.

Providers across the board are reporting unprecedented growth in usage. Cloud video conferencing service provider Pexip has seen 200% growth in cumulative usage over the past month, with peak usage surging to nearly 6X the peak in Jan. Similarly, BlueJeans has seen 3x global usage growth, and Fuze has seen an increase in meetings by 251% over the past few weeks. Communication device vendors like Poly and Logitech are seeing a spike in demand too. Meeting room devices, that pair with leading cloud services to deliver a better together experience, are a high growth market. Neat, which entered the market in late 2019 with a portfolio of meeting room devices designed exclusively for Zoom, has been inundated with orders/inquiries, many of which are specifically being quoted by customers with COVID-19-related concerns.

Below we take a closer look at the growth and how several providers are responding to COVID-19: